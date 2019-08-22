Nextera Energy Partn (NEP) Shareholder Opus Capital Group Decreased Stake by $1.44 Million as Stock Price Rose; Southeast Asset Advisors Boosted Position in Apple (AAPL)

Opus Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Partn (NEP) by 55.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc sold 31,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.25% . The institutional investor held 24,985 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, down from 56,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $49.69. About 477,943 shares traded or 97.33% up from the average. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 3.91% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – NEP SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $1.00B TO $1.15B, EST. $1.09B; 16/04/2018 – NEP GROUP BUYS NZ LIVE; 16/04/2018 – NEP Group Acquires NZ Live; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra; 02/04/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreement to Acquire Canadian Operating Wind and Solar Power Portfolio; 19/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEP); 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Will Continue to Operate Facilities Under 10-Year Services Agreement; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 09/03/2018 NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP NEP.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 6,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 83,965 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.95M, up from 77,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $961.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $212.72. About 15.34M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/03/2018 – Jabil, Apple Contractor, Rises on FYQ2 Beat, CEO Sees ‘Broad-based Growth’ — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – APPLE TOUTS PRIVACY IN NEW APPS FOR STUDENTS, TEACHERS; 18/05/2018 – CHINA ADJUSTS APPLE FUTURES JULY CONTRACT MARGIN REQUIREMENT; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 17/04/2018 – But Apple is running out iPhone options to drop; 16/04/2018 – Method Communications Promotes Carolyn Guss to General Manager, San Francisco; 24/05/2018 – Apple and Amazon are both considering some of the same locations for their second headquarters. Here’s an inside look at their turf war; 02/05/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 30 Points as Apple Beats, Fed Clock Ticks — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – APPLE OWES $502.6 MILLION TO VIRNETX, SAYS FEDERAL JURY IN TX; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Apple’s New $100 Billion Stock Buyback Plan Is Consistent With “Net Cash Neutral” Policy

Analysts await NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NEP’s profit will be $36.50M for 19.11 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.49 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -232.65% EPS growth.

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $374.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Em (IEMG) by 29,231 shares to 56,856 shares, valued at $2.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S/T Corp Bo (VCSH) by 13,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 441,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold NEP shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 45.42 million shares or 2.50% more from 44.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Capital Llc, Washington-based fund reported 300 shares. Barclays Public Ltd owns 715,557 shares. Tortoise Capital Advisors Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0.01% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, a Connecticut-based fund reported 8,875 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0.01% or 183,750 shares. State Street Corporation reported 0% stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 5,775 shares in its portfolio. Bartlett Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated holds 0.02% or 28,650 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Financial Service Co Ma has 1.30 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Llc has 0% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 6,404 shares. Atria Invs stated it has 0.01% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Weiss Multi has invested 0.02% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Artemis Limited Liability Partnership has 607,300 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Lc has 663,367 shares. Tru Department Mb Bancorp N A invested in 1.74% or 74,793 shares. Davis R M Incorporated owns 406,070 shares. Oarsman Inc holds 23,147 shares. Bowling Port Ltd Liability holds 2.9% or 96,268 shares in its portfolio. Deltec Asset Management Limited invested in 3,550 shares. Capital Guardian reported 1.99% stake. Howland Mngmt Ltd Co holds 38,962 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Kistler has invested 2.41% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Todd Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 1.45% or 271,189 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Limited Liability Company accumulated 29,565 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs Incorporated holds 300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 17,324 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Letko Brosseau Associate has 2,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hightower Trust Lta has invested 2.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

