Nextera Energy (NEE) Valuation Rose While Richard Bernstein Advisors Has Lifted by $7.84 Million Its Position; As Cooper Cos (COO) Shares Rose, Melvin Capital Management LP Has Upped Position by $7.40 Million

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 852.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 40,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 45,406 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.78 million, up from 4,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $215.45. About 980,440 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q EPS $9.32; 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Palms Insurance Company, Limited; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest solar-plus-storage system; 08/03/2018 – AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy: Deal Includes Assumption of About $1.4 Billion of Gulf Power Debt

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (COO) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.40% . The institutional investor held 275,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.45M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cooper Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $333.05. About 155,788 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 23/04/2018 – Cooper Cos: Brian Andrews to Succeed Albert White as CFO; 16/04/2018 – Cooper Cos. Exec VP/Secretary/Administrative Chief/Governance Chief Carol R. Kaufman to Resign April 30; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Loss/Shr $2.50; 23/04/2018 – BRIAN ANDREWS TO SUCCEED ALBERT WHITE AS CFO OF COOPER COS; 06/03/2018 Cooper Cos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – The Dalí and the Cooper, Sky Arts – `bonkers and brilliant’; 23/04/2018 – Brian Andrews to Succeed Albert White as Chief Financial Officer of The Cooper Companies; 23/05/2018 – The Cooper Companies Announces Executive Management Changes; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees Deal Neutral to EPS in FY18; 08/03/2018 – ALBERT WHITE TO SUCCEED ROBERT WEISS AS CEO OF COOPER COS

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (Call) (NYSE:EDU) by 600,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $18.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Signet Jewelers Limited (Put) (NYSE:SIG) by 126,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spotify Technology S A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold COO shares while 130 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings.