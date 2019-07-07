Nextera Energy (NEE) Valuation Rose While Peregrine Asset Advisers Increased by $2.64 Million Its Holding; Whitnell & Co Cut Its Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Stock Price Rose

Whitnell & Co decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co sold 2,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,452 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, down from 29,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $373.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 4.65 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q EPS $1.60; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) by 72.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc bought 13,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,657 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.31 million, up from 18,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $208.11. About 1.05M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 Adj EPS by 15c, and 2021 Adj EPS by 20c; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 10/05/2018 – NextEra Energy honored with Visionary Award for Innovation in Shared Value

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 14.52 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Professional Advisory Service Incorporated stated it has 3.79% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Kanawha Cap Management Ltd Llc owns 146,774 shares. Ativo Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 8,131 shares. Moreover, City Hldg Com has 1.35% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 34,356 shares. Guardian has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 4,445 are owned by Suncoast Equity Mngmt. Cortland Mo stated it has 0.05% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 1.35% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Financial Advisory Ser Inc holds 0.38% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 13,785 shares. First Natl Tru holds 1.93% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 137,852 shares. Solutions Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,273 shares. Monroe Bank Mi invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Gagnon Securities Limited Liability invested in 5,543 shares. The Maryland-based Burt Wealth Advisors has invested 0.81% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Com Tn holds 33,523 shares.

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15 billion and $259.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New by 2,431 shares to 13,657 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 282 shares in the quarter, for a total of 625 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46 million and $173.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clorox (NYSE:CLX) by 14,793 shares to 2,689 shares, valued at $432,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,499 shares, and cut its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D L Carlson Incorporated invested 0.69% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Natixis invested 0.02% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). First Merchants has 13,648 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Smith Salley Associates, North Carolina-based fund reported 1,890 shares. Boston Private Wealth owns 1.12% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 146,925 shares. Stock Yards State Bank And Trust owns 20,407 shares. Klingenstein Fields Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% or 4,325 shares in its portfolio. Camarda Fincl Ltd has 0.19% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 528 shares. M&R reported 7,049 shares stake. 5,949 were accumulated by Ent Ser. Glenmede Tru Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 293,989 shares. Covington Invest Advsr holds 1.21% or 18,559 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based First Midwest Financial Bank Division has invested 0.77% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Tiemann Investment Llc has invested 0.17% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Guyasuta Invest Advsrs Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

