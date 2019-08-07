Nextera Energy (NEE) Valuation Rose While Intact Investment Management Has Increased Stake; Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Increased Its Home Depot (HD) Holding by $552,945

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 10.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 2,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 30,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, up from 27,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $207.36. About 2.40M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 20/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Home Depot CIO Expands Staff as Tech Plays Bigger Role in Business; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 24/04/2018 – HD: Police Incident (Dallas) Multiple Dallas PD units are working a situation in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive. Suspect on foot last seen wearing white shirt and dark pants armed with a gun. Air-1 and K9 requested. AVOID THIS AREA; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%; 24/04/2018 – Jason Whitely: #BREAKING: Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall says the third individual shot this afternoon with the two police; 24/04/2018 – KIII 3 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers and one civilian have been shot at a Home Depot store in north Dallas; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: Tents Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 12/03/2018 – Lawsuit saying Home Depot tricks buyers of 4X4 lumber is deep-sixed

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 14.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 19,400 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.75 million, up from 17,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $212.32. About 897,094 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 17/05/2018 – NextEra Energy schedules live webcast of company’s 2018 annual meeting of shareholders; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $9.20; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 16/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Resources, Salt River Project Unveil Integrated Solar and Battery Plant; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel invested in 2,520 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Gp holds 268,494 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Cortland Advisers Lc invested in 3.61% or 436,294 shares. Coastline accumulated 0.56% or 19,525 shares. Us Natl Bank De reported 0.29% stake. 114,544 are owned by Gulf Int Bank (Uk) Limited. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 2,878 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct owns 25,753 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Atlantic Union Bankshares invested 0.22% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 89,368 shares. Amer Asset holds 0.62% or 4,267 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 27,955 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 34,988 are owned by Parsons Ri. Cullinan Associates Incorporated holds 0.44% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 30,409 shares. Hudock Group Inc Inc Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.04% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 30,500 shares to 42,600 shares, valued at $3.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF) by 68,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 274,725 shares, and cut its stake in Xerox Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Gp Inc invested in 1.18% or 1.60M shares. Meristem Family Wealth Lc reported 0.21% stake. Stratos Wealth Limited accumulated 69,609 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Winfield has invested 0.89% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 28,310 are owned by Hodges Capital Mngmt Incorporated. Klingenstein Fields And Lc accumulated 0.68% or 65,896 shares. California-based Fundx Investment Grp Llc has invested 0.22% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Lvm Cap Mgmt Mi has 43,636 shares for 1.92% of their portfolio. Nordea Inv Management Ab accumulated 0.63% or 1.59M shares. Consolidated Invest Grp Inc Limited Liability Co invested in 1.67% or 17,417 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.85% or 1.74M shares. Cornerstone Advisors stated it has 95,908 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Communications Ma has invested 0.01% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Puzo Michael J has 22,669 shares for 1.7% of their portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 0.6% or 7,000 shares.

