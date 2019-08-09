Nextera Energy (NEE) Valuation Rose While Contravisory Investment Management Upped Position by $4.32 Million; Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Has Increased Its Embraer Sa (ERJ) Stake by $950,000; Market Valuation Rose

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Embraer Sa (ERJ) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Embraer Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.83. About 158,214 shares traded. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 1.41% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER 4Q ADJ EBITDA $220.3M, EST. $292.4M; 03/04/2018 – US judge grants motion to dismiss class action suit against Embraer; 10/04/2018 – Boeing-Embraer Deal Buoyed as Brazil Minister Sees `Marriage’; 23/05/2018 – Brazil Optimistic on Boeing-Embraer Deal as Concerns Overcome; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SA U.S.-LISTED SHARES TURN NEGATIVE AFTER SOURCES SAY NEW PROPOSAL FOR BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP WAS SUBMITTED TO BRAZIL GOVT ON TUESDAY; 02/04/2018 – Labor unions urge Brazil to block Boeing-Embraer tie-up; 03/05/2018 – American Airlines in Pact With Embraer for 15 Firm E175 Regional Aircraft; 09/03/2018 – BOMBARDIER BBDb.TO EXPECTS TO SERVICE MORE THAN A THIRD OF ITS BUSINESS JETS BY END OF 2018, UP FROM A QUARTER IN 2016-EXECUTIVE; 03/04/2018 – EMBRAER: U.S. JUDGE ACCEPTED MOTION TO DISMISS CLASS ACTION; 10/05/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS IT MAY TRANSFER SOME TESTING TO SECOND KC-390 PROTOTYPE

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 7774.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 22,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 22,678 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38 million, up from 288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $215.33. About 453,126 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy: Deal Includes Assumption of About $1.4 Billion of Gulf Power Debt; 22/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEE); 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest sol; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – NEXTERA RESTARTS ST. LUCIE 1 REACTOR, OUTPUT AT 30% POWER: NRC; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $9.20; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plancorp Ltd Llc holds 0.11% or 1,556 shares in its portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory LP invested 0.11% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Advisory Networks Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.12% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Eqis Mngmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 3,199 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 18,765 shares. Alley Communication Limited Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 26,618 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0.44% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 8.01M shares. Grimes & Incorporated has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 50,121 were reported by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Eastern National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.89% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.55% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). White Pine Limited Liability owns 3,344 shares. Koshinski Asset Management accumulated 0% or 2,010 shares. 7,404 are owned by Horizon Investment Services Ltd Llc. Crawford Investment Counsel invested in 0.04% or 6,859 shares.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49 million and $257.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 905 shares to 22,028 shares, valued at $7.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NextEra Energy: Big Dividend, Big Total Return – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Concerned About NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Utility CEOs: Renewable Power Must Meet These 2 Criteria – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 23, 2019.