Nextera Energy (NEE) to pay $1.25 on Sep 16, 2019; Shorts at ECOSYNTHETIX ORDINARY SHARES CANAD (ECSNF) Lowered By 3.79%

ECOSYNTHETIX INC ORDINARY SHARES CANAD (OTCMKTS:ECSNF) had a decrease of 3.79% in short interest. ECSNF’s SI was 187,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.79% from 195,300 shares previously. With 700 avg volume, 268 days are for ECOSYNTHETIX INC ORDINARY SHARES CANAD (OTCMKTS:ECSNF)’s short sellers to cover ECSNF’s short positions. It closed at $2.548 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) is expected to pay $1.25 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:NEE) shareholders before Aug 28, 2019 will receive the $1.25 dividend. Nextera Energy Inc’s current price of $209.39 translates into 0.60% yield. Nextera Energy Inc’s dividend has Aug 29, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $209.39. About 1.58 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RATINGS FOR NEXTERA, FPL; OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/03/2018 – FPL delivers best-ever service reliability in 2017, continuing to rank best among all major energy companies in Florida; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest solar-plus-storage system; 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC SAYS THAT IT IS COUNTERPARTY TO A MAJOR SUPPLY AGREEMENT THAT WAS ANNOUNCED BY JINKOSOLAR IN JANUARY

Another recent and important EcoSynthetix Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECSNF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Ecosynthetix, Inc. 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2018.

EcoSynthetix Inc., a renewable chemicals company, engages in the development and commercialization of bio materials that are used as inputs in a range of products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $148.05 million. It offers ECOMER biomonomers for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink and toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex binders used as coating binder for paper and paperboard; EcoStix bio pressure-sensitive adhesives that include both customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DURABIND engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, veneers, and laminates to decrease the amount of regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products are used in various industries, including paper and paperboard; building products; personal care products; automotive mattes; and adhesives, paints, coatings, and labels.

