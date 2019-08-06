Nextera Energy (NEE) to pay $1.25 on Sep 16, 2019; INTOUCH INSIGHT LTD ORDINARY SHARES (INXSF) Shorts Raised By 16.21%

Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) is expected to pay $1.25 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:NEE) shareholders before Aug 28, 2019 will receive the $1.25 dividend. Nextera Energy Inc’s current price of $208.05 translates into 0.60% yield. Nextera Energy Inc’s dividend has Aug 29, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.59% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $208.05. About 2.08 million shares traded or 20.93% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 12/04/2018 – NEXTERA RESTARTS ST. LUCIE 1 REACTOR, OUTPUT AT 30% POWER: NRC; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP first-quarter 2018 financial results available on partnership’s website; 08/03/2018 – AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 10/05/2018 – NextEra Energy honored with Visionary Award for Innovation in Shared Value; 22/03/2018 – FPL delivers best-ever service reliability in 2017, continuing to rank best among all major energy companies in Florida; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Flo

INTOUCH INSIGHT LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:INXSF) had an increase of 16.21% in short interest. INXSF’s SI was 89,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 16.21% from 77,100 shares previously. With 7,500 avg volume, 12 days are for INTOUCH INSIGHT LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:INXSF)’s short sellers to cover INXSF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.0036 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2914. About 700 shares traded. Intouch Insight Ltd. (OTCMKTS:INXSF) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale clients in North America. The company has market cap of $99.14 billion. The firm generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It has a 29.9 P/E ratio. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NextEra Is Running In Place – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NextEra Energy Generates Strong Earnings Growth in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in July – Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 of the Most Rock-Solid Dividend Stocks in the World – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NextEra Energy had 19 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $225 target. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Guggenheim. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, February 12 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NextEra Energy, Inc. shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Ltd Com stated it has 2,650 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 3,251 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Cibc Ww has 186,831 shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) accumulated 3,400 shares. Tcw Group owns 0.03% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 16,921 shares. Moreover, Smith Salley And has 0.06% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Inspirion Wealth Limited Liability Co invested in 2,620 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0.21% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 137,773 shares. Smithfield Trust has 14,135 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.65% or 568,668 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Miracle Mile Lc holds 0.43% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 27,476 shares. Natixis invested in 0.02% or 16,242 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 2,748 shares.

Intouch Insight Ltd. develops managed mobile software applications and software-as-a-service platforms, and delivers services for private businesses, governments, and regulators in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $6.14 million. It develops customer experience management software for retailers, restaurants, and hotels; survey software; mobile forms software; and event data capture software, as well as offers data collection services, including mystery shopping, third party audit, and customer experience measurement programs. It currently has negative earnings. The company's software platforms include IntouchCapture, IntouchCheck, IntouchSurvey, and LiaCX that facilitate the development of data collection programs comprising event lead capture, customer satisfaction surveys, and mobile forms, checklist, and audits.