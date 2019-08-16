Nextera Energy (NEE) to pay $1.25 on Sep 16, 2019; Daruma Capital Management Increased Its Ring Energy (REI) Holding

Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) is expected to pay $1.25 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:NEE) shareholders before Aug 28, 2019 will receive the $1.25 dividend. Nextera Energy Inc’s current price of $217.15 translates into 0.58% yield. Nextera Energy Inc’s dividend has Aug 29, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.02% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $217.15. About 1.88M shares traded or 11.23% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern

Ring Energy Inc now has $115.96M valuation. The stock decreased 10.47% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $1.71. About 1.91M shares traded or 107.12% up from the average. Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:REI) has declined 80.13% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.13% the S&P500.

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale clients in North America. The company has market cap of $104.04 billion. The firm generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It has a 31.2 P/E ratio. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Among 5 analysts covering NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. NextEra Energy Inc has $23400 highest and $18700 lowest target. $224.67’s average target is 3.46% above currents $217.15 stock price. NextEra Energy Inc had 20 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $23400 target in Tuesday, August 13 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, August 13 to “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Guggenheim.

