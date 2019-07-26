Nextera Energy (NEE) to pay $1.25 on Sep 16, 2019; Capital Guardian Trust Company Cut By $30.47 Million Its Starbucks (SBUX) Stake

Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) is expected to pay $1.25 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:NEE) shareholders before Aug 28, 2019 will receive the $1.25 dividend. Nextera Energy Inc’s current price of $207.63 translates into 0.60% yield. Nextera Energy Inc’s dividend has Aug 29, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.16% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $207.63. About 1.72 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY TO FUND $5.1B GULF POWER, FL. CITY BUY WITH DEBT; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Finance $5.1B Purchase Price Through Issuance of New Debt; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJ SHR TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.45 TO $7.95 FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE

Capital Guardian Trust Company decreased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 99.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Guardian Trust Company sold 417,455 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 10.28%. The Capital Guardian Trust Company holds 541 shares with $40,000 value, down from 417,996 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $110.20B valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $90.98. About 6.81M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CEO KEVIN JOHNSON SPEAKS ON CHINA PLANS IN INTERVIEW; 02/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO: Companies need to step in to help feed families hurt by budget cuts; 03/04/2018 – NGINX Simplifies the Journey to Microservices; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO apologizes for the arrest of 2 black men in Philadelphia; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – QTRLY GLOBAL COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 2%; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS SBUX.O CEO SAYS PHILADELPHIA ARRESTS NOT HAVING AN IMPACT ON U.S. SSS; 02/05/2018 – The two men at the center of Philadelphia’s Starbucks scandal are paying it forward; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks’ (SBUX) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: CITY OF SEATTLE IS SPENDING `WITHOUT ACCOUNTABILITY’

Among 5 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NextEra Energy had 18 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Friday, June 21. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, February 12 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of NEE in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20 to “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, June 25.

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale clients in North America. The company has market cap of $99.48 billion. The firm generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It has a 29.84 P/E ratio. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NextEra Energy, Inc. shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, L And S has 1.02% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Mufg Americas Holding Corporation has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.8% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). First Manhattan Com has invested 0.01% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.12% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 34,988 are owned by Parsons Mngmt Ri. Ameriprise Financial reported 2.31M shares. St Johns Inv Management Commerce Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.05% or 52,512 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Inc accumulated 116,362 shares. Associated Banc reported 20,023 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 16,034 shares. Lazard Asset Management Lc invested in 0.01% or 20,050 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Lc holds 0.23% or 18,721 shares. Schulhoff Incorporated reported 2,207 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street owns 0.31% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 53.44 million shares. Papp L Roy Assocs reported 5,235 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Bartlett And Communication Limited Co reported 0.03% stake. 1,718 are held by Winslow Evans And Crocker. Aureus Asset Management holds 84,330 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 61,000 shares. Axa invested in 1.33M shares or 0.39% of the stock. The Vermont-based Hanson Doremus Inv Management has invested 0.03% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Pittenger & Anderson Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 6,600 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Limited Com reported 0.31% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Thornburg Invest Management Inc owns 0.51% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 710,548 shares. Ledyard Bancorp accumulated 1.19% or 121,321 shares. Williams Jones And Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 11,157 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Advisory Research Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 63,703 shares. 1.39M are held by Hsbc Public Limited Liability Corporation.

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased Equinix Inc (Reit) (NASDAQ:EQIX) stake by 109,843 shares to 120,005 valued at $54.38 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Deere And Co (NYSE:DE) stake by 2,233 shares and now owns 344,149 shares. Relx Plc Adr was raised too.

Among 13 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 31% are positive. Starbucks had 18 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 11 by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, July 18 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, March 15. Barclays Capital maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Friday, April 26 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, April 26 by BMO Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8500 target in Friday, April 26 report. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Wedbush. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 8 by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, May 6. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Stephens on Friday, April 26.