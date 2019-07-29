Nextera Energy (NEE) to pay $1.25 on Sep 16, 2019; BEIJINGWEST INDS INTERNATIONAL LTD CAYM (NFGRF) SI Decreased By 76.92%

Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) is expected to pay $1.25 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:NEE) shareholders before Aug 28, 2019 will receive the $1.25 dividend. Nextera Energy Inc’s current price of $209.17 translates into 0.60% yield. Nextera Energy Inc’s dividend has Aug 29, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $209.17. About 1.08M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 09/03/2018 – NextEra’s Florida Utility Adds Battery Storage to Solar Farm; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUT POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR FOR PLANNED TESTING: OPERATOR; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript)

BEIJINGWEST INDS INTERNATIONAL LTD CAYM (OTCMKTS:NFGRF) had a decrease of 76.92% in short interest. NFGRF’s SI was 600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 76.92% from 2,600 shares previously. With 900 avg volume, 1 days are for BEIJINGWEST INDS INTERNATIONAL LTD CAYM (OTCMKTS:NFGRF)’s short sellers to cover NFGRF’s short positions. It closed at $0.09 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

BeijingWest Industries International Limited, an investment holding company, makes, sells, and trades in automotive parts and components in Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $50.74 million. The firm offers automotive controlled and passive suspension products primarily for passenger vehicles; and brake products that are used in sedans and sport utility vehicles for automobile manufacturers. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides brake shoes, friction materials, ball joints, molds, etc.; construction decorative hardware products; and research and technical services.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Concerned About NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NextEra Is Running In Place – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in July – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NextEra Energy, Inc. shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 0.17% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Freestone Cap Ltd Liability Company, a Washington-based fund reported 1,368 shares. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Corporation owns 23,837 shares. Bankshares Of The West has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0.44% stake. Hilltop Inc has 0.14% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 3,346 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Miracle Mile Advsrs Lc invested in 0.43% or 27,476 shares. Gradient Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Franklin, a California-based fund reported 4.34 million shares. Archford Strategies Lc owns 6,797 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Intll Invsts reported 0.09% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 6,270 are held by Lsv Asset Management. Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Dorsey Wright invested 0.68% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Among 5 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NextEra Energy had 19 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. Barclays Capital upgraded NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Wednesday, March 20 to “Overweight” rating. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, June 25. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. Guggenheim maintained the shares of NEE in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating.

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale clients in North America. The company has market cap of $100.21 billion. The firm generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It has a 30.06 P/E ratio. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.