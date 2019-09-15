Nextera Energy (NEE) Stock Value Rose While Waterstone Capital Management LP Cut Position; Vident Investment Advisory Has Decreased Position in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) by $506,708 as Stock Value Rose

Waterstone Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 69.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterstone Capital Management Lp sold 55,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 23,950 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.91 million, down from 79,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterstone Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $218.49. About 2.00M shares traded or 4.26% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RATINGS FOR NEXTERA, FPL; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 16/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Resources, Salt River Project Unveil Integrated Solar and Battery Plant; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc sold 967 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 40,135 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.05M, down from 41,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $523.22. About 383,587 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Concerned About NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “8 Secondary Stock Offerings Total Up to $3 Billion That Has to Be Sold – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rise in utilities shares seen as modest given sharp drop in bond yields – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why U.S. Renewable Energy Production Declined 1.1% in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07 billion for 24.94 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers & Merchants Invs invested in 0.06% or 4,525 shares. Westfield Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 0.05% or 30,530 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct reported 24,898 shares. Brookfield Asset Management Inc invested in 317,563 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Keybank Association Oh reported 572,188 shares. 4,718 were accumulated by Maryland Cap Mngmt. Wedgewood Invsts Incorporated Pa accumulated 0.35% or 1,200 shares. Capital Intll Invsts stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 1.93 million shares. Hayek Kallen invested in 0.23% or 1,804 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.31% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Northstar Investment Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.25% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Iberiabank accumulated 1.32% or 58,695 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership owns 16,253 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Tower Bridge Advisors invested in 9,304 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00 million for 55.43 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 68 investors sold ISRG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 96.46 million shares or 0.41% more from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bartlett & Limited Liability Corp invested in 540 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dearborn Prns Limited Co holds 0.01% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 400 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins accumulated 1,080 shares. Granite Investment Partners Lc reported 9,026 shares. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.86% or 3,371 shares. 3,000 were reported by Highlander Cap Limited Liability Corporation. Amica Retiree Medical Tru reported 0.14% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 53,837 are owned by Retirement Of Alabama. Marketfield Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 2.89% or 10,371 shares. Mackay Shields Lc holds 38,753 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability holds 961 shares. Acropolis Investment Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Lc holds 15,429 shares. First Personal Financial Services reported 202 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Qci Asset Management Inc reported 125 shares stake.

Since July 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.65 million activity.

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SBUX, CHGG, ISRG – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) – Nasdaq” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Medtronic About to Give Intuitive Surgical a Run for Its Money? – Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuitive Surgical Enters Oversold Territory (ISRG) – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53M and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hollysys Automation Technolo (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 36,398 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $19.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baker Hughes A Ge Co by 17,107 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA).