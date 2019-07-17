Nextera Energy (NEE) Stock Value Rose While Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Has Upped Its Holding; Archon Capital Management Has Boosted Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Stake

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd bought 1,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,654 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.83 million, up from 43,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $207.88. About 908,912 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 08/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. FILES FOR $800M FLOATING RATE DEBS; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 19/04/2018 – FPL unveils largest enclosed electric substation across its system in downtown Miami, continuing collaborative partnership with; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 71% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Expects to Maintain $5B-$7B of Excess Balance Sheet Capacity; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 418,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.47M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, up from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $318.79 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $7.45. About 335,923 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 7.76% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 21/03/2018 – Synchronoss Announces Date of Business Update Call; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Nasdaq Notifes Co of Its Noncompliance With Nasdaq Listing Rule; 04/05/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Honeybee Acquisition to Close Toward End of May; 04/05/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies Signs Agreement To Acquire Honeybee; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TO BUY DIXONS CARPHONE’S HONEYBEE SOFTWARE BUSINESS; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY HONEYBEE; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES – DOES NOT EXPECT TO REGAIN COMPLIANCE WITH CONTINUED LISTING REQUIREMENTS SET BY NASDAQ HEARINGS PANEL PRIOR TO MAY 10, 2018

More notable recent Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Synchronoss (SNCR) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Zacks.com” on May 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Announces Date of Second Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Synchronoss Technologies to Present at the Needham Emerging Technology Conference – GlobeNewswire” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Announces Stock to Resume Trading on Nasdaq on October 1, 2018 – Business Wire” published on September 27, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 07, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 59.28, from 61 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold SNCR shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 17.16 million shares or 47.27% less from 32.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited holds 45,470 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sei Company invested in 147 shares or 0% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 38,220 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) for 137,104 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn accumulated 44,481 shares. Citigroup Inc has 110,120 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Pnc Fincl Services Grp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Jefferies Gru reported 21,800 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Ellington Mngmt Group stated it has 0.01% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Royal Bancshares Of Canada invested in 0% or 555,074 shares. 224 were accumulated by Group Inc One Trading Limited Partnership. 82,593 are held by Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag. Vanguard owns 582,985 shares.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28 million and $366.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zix Corp (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 976,798 shares to 557,991 shares, valued at $3.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digi Intl Inc (NASDAQ:DGII) by 90,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,729 shares, and cut its stake in Vericel Corp.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $19,318 activity.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could PG&E’s Bankruptcy Chill the Renewable Power Market? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is British American Tobacco plc (BTI) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Solar Energy Has Record Start to 2019 – The Motley Fool” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NextEra Is Running In Place – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stocks to Secure Your Financial Independence – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Lc holds 2.22% or 70,589 shares in its portfolio. Bath Savings Co has invested 2.21% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Argent Management Ltd Co reported 5,785 shares stake. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd has invested 0.15% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Two Sigma Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 1,722 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Liability owns 2,650 shares. Cipher Cap Lp holds 0.21% or 13,829 shares in its portfolio. Atwood Palmer Inc invested in 0.11% or 4,109 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Incorporated Ct reported 25,753 shares. Hexavest Incorporated reported 0.64% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Lenox Wealth Mgmt has 697 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Charter Tru reported 17,128 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Shine Advisory holds 311 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Brookstone Cap Management invested in 0.02% or 1,863 shares. Park Avenue Ltd Co stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $6.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (NYSE:BDN) by 47,845 shares to 121,087 shares, valued at $1.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Redfin Corp by 310,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.46 million shares, and cut its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT).