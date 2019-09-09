Nextera Energy (NEE) Stock Value Rose While Northeast Investment Management Has Boosted by $3.27 Million Its Holding; As Iff (IFF) Share Value Rose, Holder Lmr Partners Llp Has Raised Holding

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in Iff (IFF) by 42.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 3,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 11,673 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, up from 8,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Iff for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $119.55. About 633,088 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – Intl Flavors & Fragrances 1Q EPS $1.63; 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.69, EST. $1.60; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO MAINTAIN QTRLY DIV CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO BUY FRUTAROM IN DEAL WORTH ABOUT $7.1B; 07/05/2018 – Intl Flavors & Fragrances 1Q Net $129.4M; 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS M&A CALL BEGINS; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom are projected to have a combined revenue of $5.3 billion in 2018. The deal is expected to close in six to nine months; 07/05/2018 – International Flavors Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 07/05/2018 – Flavor Giant IFF Goes Natural in $6.4 Billion Deal

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 24.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 16,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 86,047 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.64 million, up from 69,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $219.89. About 1.07 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUT POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR FOR PLANNED TESTING: OPERATOR; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q EPS $9.32; 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest sol; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold IFF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 6.04% more from 66.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt owns 6,571 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co owns 7,906 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Com has 4,594 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Addenda Capital Incorporated owns 16,577 shares. Raymond James Finance Service Inc holds 13,922 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Korea Investment has invested 0.01% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). 43,206 are held by Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Echo Street Cap Management Ltd Company reported 0.3% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Waddell Reed Fincl Incorporated stated it has 38,528 shares. Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 21,259 shares. 3,044 were accumulated by Commerce Bancorporation. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 38,633 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd has invested 0.03% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Jupiter Asset Management holds 0.38% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) or 91,794 shares.

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (NYSE:SWN) by 119,048 shares to 108,376 shares, valued at $508,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 1,947 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,606 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

