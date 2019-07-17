Nextera Energy (NEE) Stock Value Rose While Middleton & Co Has Raised by $731,277 Its Position; As New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Melvin Capital Management LP Lifted Its Holding

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.30 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.12M, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $96.41. About 959,114 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83

Middleton & Co Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 9.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Middleton & Co Inc bought 3,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,496 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41 million, up from 39,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Middleton & Co Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $207.88. About 908,912 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC SAYS THAT IT IS COUNTERPARTY TO A MAJOR SUPPLY AGREEMENT THAT WAS ANNOUNCED BY JINKOSOLAR IN JANUARY; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Palms Insurance Company, Limited; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Flo; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2021 View To Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.95

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned About NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Coal-Fired Power Plants Just Had Their Worst Month in Decades – The Motley Fool” published on July 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Energy Dividends You Shouldn’t Overlook – The Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 Top Stocks to Secure Your Financial Independence – The Motley Fool” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NextEra Energy announces date for release of second-quarter 2019 financial results – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Middleton & Co Inc, which manages about $602.39M and $623.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 2,169 shares to 68,455 shares, valued at $13.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,198 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Agricole S A reported 79,475 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Moreover, British Columbia Invest Mgmt has 0.16% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Financial Advantage Inc reported 1,032 shares. Liberty Cap Mgmt holds 2,408 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Palladium Prns Lc holds 5,884 shares. Cibc Bank Usa owns 0.03% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1,077 shares. Oakbrook Limited Liability Corp owns 0.17% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 14,200 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0.43% or 189,000 shares in its portfolio. 2,520 are held by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Mkts Incorporated has invested 0.06% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) Corp holds 1.29% or 21,964 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 777,008 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System reported 27,955 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Lifeplan Gp Incorporated invested in 0.32% or 3,077 shares.