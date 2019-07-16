Nextera Energy (NEE) Stock Value Rose While Kings Point Capital Management Has Increased Stake; Johnson Financial Group Lifted Its Tyson Foods (TSN) Stake by $747,408

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 67.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management bought 2,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,104 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $987,000, up from 3,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $207.61. About 789,511 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 22/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEE); 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – PRELIMINARY QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $212 MLN VS $198 MLN; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT; 08/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. FILES FOR $800M FLOATING RATE DEBS; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 35.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc bought 10,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,491 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88 million, up from 30,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $79.1. About 2.99 million shares traded or 4.52% up from the average. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 21.62% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 09/05/2018 – Cargill, Tyson Are Said to Be Interested in Keystone Foods; 12/04/2018 – Tyson Ranch Releases Pain Release Remedy CopperGel™; 29/05/2018 – Lumber Liquidators Appoints Charles Tyson as Chief Customer Experience Officer; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT FISCAL 2018 BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.85 ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS FROM ENACTED TAX RATES; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Sees Financial Fitness Program Resulting in $253M Cumulative Pretax Charges, Once Implemented, Vs. Previous $218M; 15/05/2018 – Tyson Acquisition Includes Four Rendering Plants in Georgia and Alabama, 13 Blending Facilities in Southeastern and Midwes; 15/05/2018 – Tyson Foods to buy poultry blending assets of American Proteins; 15/05/2018 – Tyson to pay $850 million for animal fats and feed business; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC TSN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Retailer Carrefour using blockchain to improve checks on food products

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 340,613 shares to 307,773 shares, valued at $19.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB) by 15,658 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,681 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd.

