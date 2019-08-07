Nextera Energy (NEE) Stock Value Rose While Camden Asset Management LP Has Raised Position by $18.21 Million; Highfields Capital Management LP Position in Apple (AAPL) Trimmed as Stock Value Rose

Camden Asset Management LP increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 255.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camden Asset Management LP bought 94,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 131,250 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.37 million, up from 36,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camden Asset Management LP who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $211.62. About 527,499 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 Adj EPS by 15c, and 2021 Adj EPS by 20c; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $9.20; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri

Highfields Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highfields Capital Management Lp sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.97 million, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highfields Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $888.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $196.52. About 13.65M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – CNET: Apple’s Mac computers may use its own chips starting in 2020; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s education event: Live notes There’s a new iPad. And more; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 30/04/2018 – Apple’s plan to repatriate $285 billion in cash to the US could be a big boost for investors; 26/03/2018 – Apple chief Tim Cook said “well-crafted” regulation was required; 24/04/2018 – The Tribune: ‘Apple Watch Series 3’ coming to Airtel, Jio stores; 13/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES WWDC 2018; 16/05/2018 – Packaged Facts Analyst: Goldman Sachs Reaches for the Apple (Pay Credit Card) in Partnership That is More Than Meets the Eye; 23/05/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple takes different tack than Amazon, secretly searches for new east coast campus; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Businesses should be more than about making revenues and profits. Businesses need to give back. #RevolutionCHI Watch his interview with @karaswisher and @chrislhayes now on @MSNBC

Highfields Capital Management Lp, which manages about $22.71B and $727.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 8,168 shares to 47,872 shares, valued at $13.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Asset holds 2.82% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 83,451 shares. 979,890 were reported by State Bank. Fernwood Ltd Co accumulated 0.84% or 8,252 shares. Tocqueville Asset LP holds 1.75% or 691,880 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Tru owns 2.97% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 55,215 shares. Stifel Finance has invested 1.97% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bangor Natl Bank, a Maine-based fund reported 21,845 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Company owns 14,621 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 3.63M shares. Ar Asset Management Incorporated invested in 78,805 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 3.51% or 129,227 shares. The Illinois-based Monetta Fincl Ser has invested 2.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Baldwin Brothers Ma has 126,625 shares for 3.58% of their portfolio. Provise Mgmt Group Ltd Liability, a Florida-based fund reported 38,468 shares. Colony Gru Llc has 131,940 shares.

Camden Asset Management L P, which manages about $4.65 billion and $3.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Theravance Inc (Prn) by 1.50M shares to 2.05M shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ii Vi Inc (Prn) by 4.88 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.45M shares, and cut its stake in Integrated Device Technology (Prn).