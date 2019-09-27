Nextera Energy (NEE) Stock Rose While Waterstone Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding; Rlj Lodging Tr (RLJ) Holder Profit Investment Management Raised Holding

Profit Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Rlj Lodging Tr (RLJ) by 36.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profit Investment Management Llc bought 29,438 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.83% . The institutional investor held 110,274 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96M, up from 80,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profit Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Rlj Lodging Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.94. About 333,710 shares traded. RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has declined 22.37% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RLJ News: 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS INTENDS TO RUN A SLATE OF TWO DIRECTOR CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION AT RLJ LODGING TRUSTS’ 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 10/04/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust: Current CEO Ross Bierkan to Retire, Effective at the End of His Employment Agreement on Aug 22; 16/05/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST RLJ.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 20/03/2018 – Land & Buildings Blasts Management of RLJ Lodging Trust; 28/03/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Sale of Sheraton Philadelphia Society Hill for $95.5 million; 16/03/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividends for First Quarter of 2018; 11/05/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST RLJ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – WILL MAKE ANNOUNCEMENTS WITH RESPECT TO ROLES OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER IN NEAR TERM; 20/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS -RLJ LODGING TRUST SHOULD FORM SPECIAL COMMITTEE FOR STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES IN LIGHT OF “UNDERVALUATION”, BUYER INTEREST LAST YEAR; 10/04/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces CEO Succession — Leslie D. Hale To Become President And Chief Executive Officer

Waterstone Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 69.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterstone Capital Management Lp sold 55,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 23,950 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.91M, down from 79,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterstone Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $231.29. About 867,954 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73; 19/04/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 99% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Earnings More Than Double in First Quarter; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – First responders, along with state and national stakeholders, join FPL for its annual storm drill; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUT POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR FOR PLANNED TESTING: OPERATOR; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP first-quarter 2018 financial results available on partnership’s website; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07B for 26.40 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Liability accumulated 96,992 shares. Peak Asset Management Limited Com reported 0.07% stake. Pittenger Anderson, Nebraska-based fund reported 28,990 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt holds 1.23% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 71,748 shares. Wellington Shields Company Llc holds 0.38% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 3,900 shares. 49,833 were accumulated by Cibc Asset. Bender Robert Associates reported 5,575 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Lawson Kroeker Mgmt Ne has invested 0.08% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Guyasuta Invest, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,080 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.3% or 1.17 million shares in its portfolio. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Tobam holds 237,539 shares. Duncker Streett owns 1,387 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Bridges Inv Mngmt holds 11,331 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank owns 298,239 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NextEra Is Running In Place – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why U.S. Renewable Energy Production Declined 1.1% in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on September 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “NextEra Energy announces settlement rate for corporate units issued in August 2016 – PRNewswire” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Solar Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

More notable recent RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) CEO Leslie Hale on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buy This Mis-Priced 7.7% Yielding REIT Preferred Stock Which Cannot Be Called – Seeking Alpha” published on October 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hotel REIT RevPAR growth to `remain muted,’ Capital One says – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$17.96, Is RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RLJ Lodging Trust announces sale of Kingston Plantation for $156M – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $163,750 activity.

Profit Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.21 billion and $135.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) by 2,938 shares to 11,562 shares, valued at $3.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.