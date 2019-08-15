Nextera Energy (NEE) Stock Rose While Suntrust Banks Boosted Position; Harding Loevner LP Upped Its Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) Holding by $65.33 Million

Suntrust Banks Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc bought 10,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 367,358 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.02M, up from 357,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $214.96. About 2.37 million shares traded or 40.23% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 22/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEE); 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Expects to Maintain $5B-$7B of Excess Balance Sheet Capacity; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NextEra Energy Rtgs On Acq Pact; Outlook Stable

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (FMX) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 710,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The hedge fund held 5.13M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $473.36M, up from 4.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $85.06. About 368,399 shares traded or 21.75% up from the average. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 11.6% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Health Division; 30/05/2018 – FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 177 MLN RUPEES VS 177.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 16/03/2018 – Press Release: FEMSA Hldrs Approved Ps. 9,221 M Div; 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S FEMSA FMSAUBD.MX REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE OF 115.34 BILLION PESOS; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA CEO EDUARDO PADILLA SPEAKS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE DIVIDEND OF MXN9.22B; 24/04/2018 – FEMSA Files 2017 SEC Annual Report; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q REV. MXN115.34B, EST. MXN117.84B; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Cuts Tencent, Buys More Femsa; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 2.5% Volume Growth at Coca-Cola FEMSA Brazil

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30 billion and $21.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 1.68 million shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $88.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 489,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.39 million shares, and cut its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (NYSE:BSAC).

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $18.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 7,210 shares to 46,176 shares, valued at $2.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 9,316 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.65 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI).

