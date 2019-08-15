Nextera Energy (NEE) Stock Rose While Camden Asset Management LP Has Raised by $18.21 Million Its Stake; As Philip Morris International In (PM) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Gardner Russo & Gardner Decreased Its Holding

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc sold 400,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 9.62M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $850.67M, down from 10.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $83.33. About 5.93M shares traded or 18.41% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris on track for worst day in a decade as iQOS growth in Japan ‘plateaus’; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%

Camden Asset Management LP increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 255.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camden Asset Management LP bought 94,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 131,250 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.37M, up from 36,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camden Asset Management LP who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $214.96. About 2.37M shares traded or 40.23% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB; 02/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts NextEra to Find Buyer for Canadian Assets; 02/04/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreement to Acquire Canadian Operating Wind and Solar Power Portfolio; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 09/03/2018 – NextEra’s Florida Utility Adds Battery Storage to Solar Farm; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Family Office Lc invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). owns 1.42% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 50.85M shares. Tradition Ltd Company accumulated 8,960 shares. Cap Int Ca holds 70,515 shares. Rench Wealth Mngmt reported 2,374 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Sabal Trust has invested 0.05% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Invsts reported 34.27M shares. Yhb Inv Inc has invested 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 1.3% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Pennsylvania Tru Co invested 0.03% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Halsey Assoc Ct has invested 0.24% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Kemper Master Retirement Tru has invested 3.6% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Communications, Japan-based fund reported 3,793 shares. Amica Retiree Medical holds 0.48% or 6,134 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Nwq Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.01% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 15.21 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Big YTD returns for Big Tobacco – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BAML warms up to Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” published on May 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Perspecta reports beat-and-raise – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The 8 Best Cash Cow Stocks to Buy for Stable Returns – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Minnesota warns on vaping – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Concerned About NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy for Sunny Long-Term Returns – Investorplace.com” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How to Invest in Renewable Energy Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Camden Asset Management L P, which manages about $4.65B and $3.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in South Jersey Inds Inc by 392,061 shares to 925,588 shares, valued at $47.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Osi Systems Inc (Prn) by 1.10M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.77 million shares, and cut its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Invs Ltd Liability Com, a Nebraska-based fund reported 10,623 shares. Stock Yards Bancorp And reported 20,407 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd reported 4,794 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 58,650 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management stated it has 4 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Monarch Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 1.28% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 2,748 shares. Caprock Group has 4,340 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Segment Wealth Mgmt has 0.19% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 4,601 shares. Zacks Inv accumulated 1,614 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 27,955 shares. Moreover, Symphony Asset Management Limited Co has 0.12% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Ohio-based Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Lc Oh has invested 0.14% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Institute For Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.12% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Trust Com Of Oklahoma owns 1,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio.