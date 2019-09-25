Nextera Energy (NEE) Stock Price Rose While Waterstone Capital Management LP Cut by $11.32 Million Its Holding; Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has Decreased Its Stake in Prudential Finl (PRU) by $6.72 Million

Waterstone Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 69.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterstone Capital Management Lp sold 55,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 23,950 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.91 million, down from 79,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterstone Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $228.3. About 333,111 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 71% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI; 17/05/2018 – NextEra Energy schedules live webcast of company’s 2018 annual meeting of shareholders; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE; 12/04/2018 – NEXTERA RESTARTS ST. LUCIE 1 REACTOR, OUTPUT AT 30% POWER: NRC; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – NOW EXPECTS 12-15 PCT/YR GROWTH IN LIMITED PARTNER DISTRIBUTIONS AS “REASONABLE RANGE OF EXPECTATIONS” THROUGH AT LEAST 2023; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest sol; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Flo; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 58.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 66,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 46,495 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.70M, down from 113,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $89.3. About 406,387 shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two Hawaii youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial 1Q Adj EPS $3.08; 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Beats on EPS, Sees Adjusted Operating Income Rise — Earnings Review; 30/04/2018 – Two Nevada youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Prudential Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRU); 10/04/2018 – PGIM INVESTMENTS SAYS ENTERED EXCHANGE-TRADED FUND SPACE WITH LAUNCH OF PGIM ULTRA SHORT BOND ETF; 30/04/2018 – Two Missouri youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018 named at 23rd annual Prudential Spirit of Community Awards; 17/04/2018 – Ken Poliziani named PGIM’s chief marketing officer, to lead global brand growth; 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial 1Q Net $1.36B

Since September 9, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.14 million activity. $209,600 worth of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) was bought by TANJI KENNETH on Monday, September 9. 3,580 shares were bought by FALZON ROBERT, worth $300,648.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 36 investors sold PRU shares while 261 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 244.77 million shares or 0.75% less from 246.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zacks Invest Management holds 677,071 shares. Twin Cap Mngmt Inc has 16,350 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 9,990 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Asset Mngmt One Comm Limited holds 0.13% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) or 268,247 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 20,055 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,789 shares. Prudential Fincl reported 404,058 shares stake. Brinker Capital Inc invested in 0.02% or 6,566 shares. Lederer & Associates Invest Counsel Ca holds 20,820 shares or 1.93% of its portfolio. Consulate owns 2,060 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Us Financial Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 237,236 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab invested in 0.4% or 406,679 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 56,053 shares. Acg Wealth has 0.07% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 5,480 shares. Moreover, Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 0.05% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Analysts await Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $3.24 EPS, up 2.86% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.15 per share. PRU’s profit will be $1.30 billion for 6.89 P/E if the $3.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.14 actual EPS reported by Prudential Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.18% EPS growth.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $5.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc by 76,695 shares to 178,736 shares, valued at $3.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW) by 50,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,426 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wealthquest Corporation reported 1,260 shares stake. Moreover, Everett Harris & Ca has 0.15% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 28,701 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 777 shares stake. Northstar Advisors Ltd invested in 0.25% or 6,650 shares. Mirador Capital Prtn Lp reported 0.29% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Blue Chip Prtnrs reported 0.43% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Cadence Natl Bank Na reported 3,465 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Ckw Financial Gp invested in 0.03% or 832 shares. Covington Advsrs reported 1.24% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). St Johns Management Ltd holds 273 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 20,934 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 24,000 shares. Captrust Financial holds 0.07% or 8,786 shares in its portfolio. Parsons Cap Ri invested in 0.78% or 34,775 shares. Lumbard Kellner Ltd Com owns 0.13% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1,200 shares.

