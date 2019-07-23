Nextera Energy (NEE) Stock Price Rose While Sabal Trust Co Boosted by $658,130 Its Position; National Retail Properties (NNN) Position Maintained by Aew Capital Management L P

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in National Retail Properties (NNN) by 68.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 742,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.82M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.78M, up from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in National Retail Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $51.9. About 923,306 shares traded or 9.27% up from the average. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 34.15% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q REV. $152.8M, EST. $151.8M; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.62 TO $2.66, EST. $2.65; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $2.66 to $2.70; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q FFO 67c/Shr; 22/04/2018 – DJ National Retail Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NNN); 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Net $94.7M; 01/05/2018 – Record First Quarter 2018 Operating Results And Increased 2018 Guidance Announced By National Retail Properties, Inc; 15/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, DECLARES DIVIDENDS FOR 5.70% SERIES; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 67C, EST. 65C; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.55

Sabal Trust Co increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co bought 3,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,006 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.72M, up from 98,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $209.36. About 1.33M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 22/03/2018 – FPL delivers best-ever service reliability in 2017, continuing to rank best among all major energy companies in Florida; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Flo; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – PRELIMINARY QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $212 MLN VS $198 MLN; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 40,335 shares to 48,031 shares, valued at $3.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 22,883 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 728,151 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Guardian Tru reported 3,277 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 10,913 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Company holds 0.22% or 329,357 shares in its portfolio. Bright Rock Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 37,000 shares. Old Second Bank Of Aurora holds 0.05% or 792 shares in its portfolio. Osterweis Cap, California-based fund reported 179,537 shares. Greenleaf Tru has invested 0.07% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Boston Research Mgmt invested in 3,570 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mgmt has 2.85% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 35,308 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0.44% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 15.56M shares. Bourgeon Cap Ltd holds 0.13% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1,180 shares. Sit invested 0.59% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Badgley Phelps And Bell accumulated 100,655 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 0% or 432 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 204,866 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold NNN shares while 88 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 143.01 million shares or 3.80% less from 148.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based Johnson Inv Counsel has invested 0.02% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Kbc Grp Nv invested in 16,431 shares. Daiwa has 1.54% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 0.12% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 20,026 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited holds 0.08% or 747,119 shares. 272,795 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 2.42 million shares. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Company Ma has 0% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 23,899 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Citigroup reported 193,316 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Financial Bank has invested 0% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). 25,192 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insurance. Moreover, Agf Invests has 0.53% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) for 844,035 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93 billion and $3.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Realty Invs Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 26,585 shares to 602,674 shares, valued at $83.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 245,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.02M shares, and cut its stake in American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC).

