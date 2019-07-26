Nextera Energy (NEE) Stock Price Rose While Penobscot Investment Management Company Raised Its Stake; Edge Wealth Management Has Cut Stake in General Dynamics (GD) by $782,880

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 4.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc bought 3,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,777 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.33M, up from 60,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $208.4. About 635,453 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Buy Gulf Power, Florida City Gas, Assets in Deal Valued at $6.475 Billion; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO RAISE 2020 AND 2021 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS BY $0.15 & $0.20, RESPECTIVELY; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 10/05/2018 – NextEra Energy honored with Visionary Award for Innovation in Shared Value; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreement to Acquire Canadian Operating Wind and Solar Power Portfolio; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 4,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,374 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.19M, down from 59,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $188.96. About 671,780 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 18/03/2018 – ganadineroamerica: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA: sources (Reuters) – U.S. defense contractor; 12/04/2018 – General Dynamics’ unit buys HNA’s Hawker Pacific for $250 mln; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics: Tender Offer to Acquire CSRA for $9.6 Billion in Cash Scheduled to Expire April 2; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Awards General Dynamics Cloud Services Contract; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts CSRA Offer Price to $41.25/Share From $40.75; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics Boosted by Gulfstream, Defense Orders — Earnings Review; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Completes Acquisition Of CSRA; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Awarded $126 Million for Continued Columbia-Class Submarine Development; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CEO SAYS AEROSPACE DELIVERY MISS IN 1Q WAS DUE TO CUSTOMER REQUESTS TO DELAY 2 JETS- CONF CALL; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP- CONTINUES TO BELIEVE ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CSRA OFFERS SUPERIOR VALUE FOR CSRA’S SHAREHOLDERS

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63 million and $472.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,660 shares to 12,185 shares, valued at $2.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,018 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seizert Ptnrs Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 2,362 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd holds 8,644 shares. Moreover, Focused Wealth Mngmt has 0.27% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 4,555 shares. Inv invested in 2,176 shares. Jaffetilchin Invest Partners Ltd accumulated 6,282 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Cobblestone Cap Limited Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 3,800 shares. Alpine Woods Investors Ltd Company stated it has 0.52% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Zimmer Prns Limited Partnership owns 175,940 shares. Aperio Ltd Llc accumulated 678,750 shares. Autus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 4,458 are held by Smith Moore And. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 118,518 shares. Cibc World has 186,831 shares. 1,462 were reported by Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Utility CEOs: Renewable Power Must Meet These 2 Criteria – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Brookfield Renewable Partners vs. NextEra Energy Partners – Motley Fool” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 Top Stocks to Secure Your Financial Independence – The Motley Fool” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “NextEra Energy Generates Strong Earnings Growth in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $398,448 activity.

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “General Dynamics Awarded Air Force Intelligence System Support Contract – PRNewswire” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lockheed Martin: Still A Great Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Blue Delta Capital Partners adds contracting vets to advisory board – Washington Business Journal” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What does General Dynamics Corporation’s (NYSE:GD) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Investingnews.com‘s news article titled: “US Defense Stocks Rocket Through 2019 – Investing News Network” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 676,237 shares. Calamos owns 40,887 shares. Moreover, Hilton Capital Lc has 0.03% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Prudential Plc owns 1,495 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 4,040 shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System reported 15,840 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc has invested 0.05% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Cambridge Communications has invested 0.01% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Legacy Private Tru reported 16,806 shares stake. 788 were reported by Guardian Life Co Of America. Stevens Cap Mgmt LP invested in 0.52% or 72,488 shares. Pure Fin Advsr has invested 0.17% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has invested 0.1% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Jpmorgan Chase And Co invested 0.37% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Orrstown Inc reported 259 shares stake.