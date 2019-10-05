Nextera Energy (NEE) Stock Price Rose While Greystone Managed Investments Has Cut Position; As At&T (T) Share Value Rose, S&Co Trimmed Holding

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 1,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 72,455 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.84M, down from 74,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $233.59. About 1.60M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 19/04/2018 – FPL unveils largest enclosed electric substation across its system in downtown Miami, continuing collaborative partnership with; 02/04/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreement to Acquire Canadian Operating Wind and Solar Power Portfolio; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP first-quarter 2018 financial results available on partnership’s website; 08/03/2018 – AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY TO FUND $5.1B GULF POWER, FL. CITY BUY WITH DEBT; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra; 03/05/2018 – First responders, along with state and national stakeholders, join FPL for its annual storm drill

S&Co Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 33.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc sold 70,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 136,848 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.59M, down from 207,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $37.51. About 21.37 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/03/2018 – COX COMMUNICATIONS EXEC MAY BE FIRST WITNESS AT AT&T TRIAL: NYP; 26/04/2018 – AT&T’s Tab Awaiting Time Warner Takeover Hits $1.4 Billion; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS IT WAS CONTACTED BY THE SPECIAL COUNSEL’S OFFICE IN 2017 ABOUT COHEN PAYMENTS -STATEMENT; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASE 2311.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$22.37 BLN; 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Hedge Funds Too Optimistic on AT&T-Time Warner Deal: Gayeski (Video); 30/05/2018 – AT&T INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE TO RETURN TO GROWTH IN 2018 ON A COMPARABLE BASIS; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW (NOT ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW ) SAYS FEB SALES AT T$22.7 BLN; 21/03/2018 – Antitrust Case Against Merger of AT&T and Time Warner Feels Stuck in the Past; 11/05/2018 – AT&T made ‘mistake’ hiring Cohen

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.85 billion for 9.98 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $911.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cameco Corp Com (NYSE:CCJ) by 42,005 shares to 595,640 shares, valued at $6.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp by 45,861 shares in the quarter, for a total of 797,996 shares, and has risen its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 3.99 million shares. Cheviot Value Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.5% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Zacks Investment Mngmt holds 1.97M shares or 1.35% of its portfolio. 919,297 were reported by Umb Natl Bank N A Mo. Natixis LP owns 1.61 million shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Chilton Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 18,621 shares. 159,930 are held by Motco. Perigon Wealth Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.16% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Company invested 0.05% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.19% or 309,428 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Limited Company holds 8.23 million shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Korea Investment Corp has 0.65% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 4.49 million shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Inc (Ca) holds 0.26% or 16,841 shares in its portfolio. Altfest L J owns 42,711 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Ally Fincl has invested 1.81% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 42,100 shares to 222,760 shares, valued at $9.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 9,594 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,723 shares, and has risen its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07 billion for 26.67 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.