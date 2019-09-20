Nextera Energy (NEE) Stock Price Rose While First Manhattan Company Raised by $2.06 Million Its Position; Gramercy Funds Management Has Decreased Its Brf Sa (BRFS) Position by $21.13 Million; Market Value Rose

First Manhattan Company increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 224.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company bought 10,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 14,619 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.99 million, up from 4,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $224.9. About 1.44M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 10/05/2018 – NextEra Energy honored with Visionary Award for Innovation in Shared Value; 22/03/2018 – FPL delivers best-ever service reliability in 2017, continuing to rank best among all major energy companies in Florida; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 12/04/2018 – NEXTERA RESTARTS ST. LUCIE 1 REACTOR, OUTPUT AT 30% POWER: NRC; 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Brf Sa (BRFS) by 68.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 3.02M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.59% . The hedge fund held 1.40M shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.61M, down from 4.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Brf Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $9.05. About 1.85 million shares traded. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has risen 40.61% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BRFS News: 11/05/2018 – BRF: THERE’S NO DISCUSSION ABOUT CAPITALIZATION, FOLLOW-ON; 03/04/2018 – Brazil’s chicken exports drop as trade bans, high costs weigh -ABPA; 10/05/2018 – BRF S.A. 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action; 11/05/2018 – BRF CEO SAYS PRICE OF ANIMAL FEED CONTINUED TO RISE IN THE SECOND QUARTER AND THIS INCREASES COMPANY’S PRODUCTION COSTS; 19/04/2018 – Brazil’s ABPA says 12 BRF plants affected by EU poultry ban; 05/04/2018 – BRF CHAIRMAN IS SAID TO DEMAND RETENTION BONUSES FOR MANAGEMENT; 26/04/2018 – BRF FURLAN: EU DECISION WAS ARBITRARY, SHOULD BE SOLVED AT WTO; 19/04/2018 – EU bans 20 Brazilian meat plants, hits 35 pct of exports; 11/05/2018 – BRF IS FOCUSED ON EXPANDING VOLUMES, REDUCING INVENTORIES; 05/03/2018 – BRF WAS NOTIFIED OF SUSPENSION OF SOME EXPORTS FROM 3 PLANTS

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51 billion and $18.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) by 58 shares to 14,270 shares, valued at $4.54 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 30,119 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01M shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hilton Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested 2.63% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Principal Fincl stated it has 1.33M shares. 4,623 were reported by Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma. Sit Invest Assoc accumulated 90,800 shares. Brick And Kyle Assocs holds 0.5% or 2,562 shares. Atlas Browninc reported 3,174 shares. Kentucky Retirement has 0.4% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Ipswich stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Park Natl Oh accumulated 58,191 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 1.05% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 395,174 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has 222,649 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Fred Alger holds 0.02% or 25,961 shares. Reaves W H & Company Incorporated holds 722,202 shares. Huntington Retail Bank has 448,207 shares for 1.48% of their portfolio. Bell National Bank has invested 0.12% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Analysts await BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, up 108.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. BRFS’s profit will be $16.34 million for 113.13 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by BRF S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% negative EPS growth.