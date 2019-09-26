Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake Upped by Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc; White Pine Investment Co Holding in Ford Motor Co (F) Has Decreased by $2.76 Million as Market Value Declined

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 24.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 15,446 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.16M, up from 12,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $231.72. About 2.10M shares traded or 8.02% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 16/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Resources, Salt River Project Unveil Integrated Solar and Battery Plant; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest sol; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJ SHR TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.45 TO $7.95 FOR 2018; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $9.20; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind

White Pine Investment Co decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 78.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co sold 276,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The hedge fund held 75,730 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $775,000, down from 352,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.14. About 26.28M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 09/05/2018 – FORD WILL HALT KANSAS CITY F-SERIES PRODUCTION REST OF WEEK DUE TO PARTS SHORTAGE – COMPANY; 09/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Red light: Ford facing hold-ups at China ports amid trade friction; 02/04/2018 – COMSTOCK RESOURCES – TO GIVE DRILLING OPPORTUNITIES IN HAYNESVILLE, EAGLE FORD SHALE TO ARKOMA OF AT LEAST $75 MLN DURING FIRST 12 MONTHS OF VENTURE; 01/05/2018 – F-Series Posts Best April Results in 18 Years While New Expedition Climbs 26 Percent At Retail; New Navigator Retail Sales Jump; 22/05/2018 – GODFREYS GROUP LTD GFY.AX – ANDREW FORD, CFO CONCLUDED HIS EMPLOYMENT WITH COMPANY; 26/03/2018 – Behind the Fashion Videos for Tom Ford, Alexander Wang and More; 16/05/2018 – Ford Resuming Output of Cash-Cow F-Series After Supplier Fire; 04/04/2018 – Ford and GM push for de-escalation of US-China trade dispute; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ford Credit Auto Lease Trst 2018-A Nts Rtgs; 02/04/2018 – Calian’s Kevin Ford suffers a temporary health setback

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32 million and $211.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 12,598 shares to 20,914 shares, valued at $701,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market Etf (BND) by 8,535 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,871 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large (FNDX).

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.16 billion for 7.88 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ford to put struggling India business into JV – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ford recalls 483K vehicles in the U.S. – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UAW corruption case broadens – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Wait for a Recession to Bet on Ford Stock – Investorplace.com” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Battle over U.S. vehicle emissions standards – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR bought $8.00M worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on Thursday, August 1. $100,038 worth of stock was bought by THORNTON JOHN L on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 59 investors sold F shares while 240 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 1.89 billion shares or 2.91% more from 1.83 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ohio-based Victory Capital Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Gofen Glossberg Ltd Co Il holds 10,436 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rothschild Il reported 35,084 shares stake. Johnson Fincl Group has 81,959 shares. Barry Invest Advsrs invested 0.05% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). First Heartland Consultants reported 11,635 shares stake. Fcg Advisors Ltd Company has 0.04% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Optimum Inv Advsrs owns 16,261 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bluefin Trading Ltd Company reported 27,430 shares. 1.64 million are held by Stifel Corporation. Bridgeway Capital Management invested in 2.57 million shares or 0.34% of the stock. Moreover, Knott David M has 0.02% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 5,000 shares. Deprince Race Zollo owns 1.96M shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) has 0.03% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 39,364 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 21.48 million shares.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50B and $482.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 10,700 shares to 16,700 shares, valued at $861,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE) by 3,011 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,277 shares, and cut its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK).