Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake Maintained by Sabal Trust Co; Yorktown Management & Research Co Holds Holding in Citigroup (C)

Sabal Trust Co increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co bought 3,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 102,006 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.72M, up from 98,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $221.26. About 1.85 million shares traded or 7.86% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 Adj EPS by 15c, and 2021 Adj EPS by 20c; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY TO FUND $5.1B GULF POWER, FL. CITY BUY WITH DEBT; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest solar-plus-storage system; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought 6,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 36,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $63.25. About 12.90M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SEEING GOOD CREDIT PERFORMANCE AROUND THE WORLD, SAYS CFO; 15/05/2018 – Citigroup at Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference May 30; 27/03/2018 – INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC – SUBSIDIARIES OF BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ENERGY AND CITI HAVE COMPLETED A US$211.3 MLN TAX EQUITY FINANCING OF PROJECT; 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL CHEMICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS TOP PICKS IN EUROPE ARE BASF, EVK, AKE, LXS AND DSM; 20/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Freddie Mac SPI1 CRT RMBS via BofAML/Citigroup; 15/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 06/03/2018 – Citigroup Announces SGD 100 Million Redemption of 3.50% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due April 2020 and; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules; 29/03/2018 – AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 bln float of Odeon cinemas; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup: Returned $3.1B of Cap to Common Hldrs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 26,475 were reported by Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Wright Invsts Ser accumulated 12,650 shares. Hl Svcs Limited Liability Com invested in 75,429 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Mufg Americas Corp reported 101,102 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Btc Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 1,560 shares. Mai Capital Mngmt holds 93,285 shares. Missouri-based Plancorp Lc has invested 0.11% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Parsec Management Incorporated invested in 9,377 shares. Broderick Brian C has invested 0.1% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.28% or 11,372 shares. 9,140 are owned by Beach Management Lc. 30,892 were accumulated by Calamos Wealth Management Llc. Optimum Invest Advsrs owns 1,677 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Menora Mivtachim Limited has 2.51% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Argent Capital Management Lc invested 0.04% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 103,473 shares to 15,878 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 22,883 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 728,151 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VFH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Limited Company invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). River And Mercantile Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 2.44M shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Guyasuta Advisors Incorporated holds 15,830 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Security Co holds 246 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moneta Group Incorporated Inv Advisors Ltd, a Missouri-based fund reported 3,327 shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp invested in 3.63 million shares. Adage Cap Prtnrs Group Limited Com owns 3.49 million shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Linscomb And Williams Inc invested in 0.28% or 52,537 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt has 47,138 shares. Sigma Planning invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings invested in 70,603 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Prospector Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 1.16% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 122,819 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.37% or 414,473 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 4.99M shares or 0.28% of its portfolio.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40 million and $309.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4,900 shares to 20,100 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,162 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

