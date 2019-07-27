Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake Maintained by Efg Asset Management Americas Corp; Southeast Asset Advisors Holding in Carlisle Cos (CSL) Decreased as Valuation Rose

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 57.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 5,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489,000, down from 9,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $142.01. About 336,375 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 28.67% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 03/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Director Terry D. Growcock Retires; 13/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $320m TL, $75m DDTL Due March 15; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q EPS $4.94; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Carlisle FoodService ‘B’ Rtg On Trm Ln; 24/04/2018 – CARLISLE 1Q EPS FROM CONT OPS $0.92/SHR; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Carlisle FoodService ‘B’; New Dbt Rtd; Otlk Stbl; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Cos Declares Dividend of 37c; 20/03/2018 – CARLISLE COMPLETES SALE OF CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 51.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp bought 7,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,964 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25M, up from 14,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $209.17. About 1.08M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 07/05/2018 – NextEra Energy named one of America’s Best Employers for third consecutive year; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q EPS $9.32; 08/03/2018 – AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Expects to Maintain $5B-$7B of Excess Balance Sheet Capacity

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76B and $373.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 16,260 shares to 326,343 shares, valued at $65.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 16 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $6.57 million activity. ROBERTS DAVID A sold $438,615 worth of stock or 3,610 shares. KOCH D CHRISTIAN sold $3.63M worth of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Gam Holdg Ag has invested 0.07% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Goldman Sachs Gp invested 0.01% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 6,298 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Bank has invested 0% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 79,802 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Brookfield Asset Management stated it has 0.01% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). First Republic Invest Management accumulated 123,309 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 134,057 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Prudential holds 0.06% or 300,345 shares. Duncker Streett & Communication Inc has invested 0% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). 3,991 are owned by Southeast Asset Advsr. The Colorado-based Elk Creek Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.34% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Colonial Advsr has invested 0.31% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lynch And Assoc In invested in 16,010 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Com stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Raymond James Financial Serv Advisors invested in 203,475 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Ww Asset reported 0.29% stake. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj stated it has 9,000 shares. Tributary Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3,800 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Menora Mivtachim Ltd accumulated 483,190 shares or 2.51% of the stock. Hilton Management Ltd Llc reported 93,101 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management reported 1.84% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Homrich And Berg reported 7,175 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 378,936 shares stake. Nomura Asset Communication holds 0.21% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 108,974 shares. Northrock Prtn Ltd Liability Corp, Minnesota-based fund reported 1,266 shares. Highland Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.57% stake.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65 billion and $329.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEV) by 13,840 shares to 135,038 shares, valued at $5.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 10,433 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,110 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).