Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake Increased by Camden Asset Management L P; As Xcel Energy (XEL) Market Value Rose, Us Bancorp De Has Increased Its Holding by $550,704

Us Bancorp De increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 9,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.64% . The institutional investor held 552,467 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.05M, up from 542,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $61.35. About 1.91M shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 05/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Buys 150-Megawatt Wind Project in North Dakota; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 GAAP AND ONGOING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $2.37 TO $2.47 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – XCEL CEO BEN FOWKE COMMENTS ON CALL; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Gets Approval for New Wind Facilities; 20/04/2018 – KREX 5/Fox 4: #BREAKING – MCSO says Skipper Island Fire is now 100% contained. I-70’between Fruita and Loma being closed for; 26/04/2018 – XCEL SEES DECISION ON COLORADO ENERGY PLAN THIS SUMMER; 26/04/2018 – XCEL EXPECTS APPROVAL OF WIND PROJECT IN TEXAS; 22/05/2018 – Xcel Energy Cuts Carbon Emissions 35 %; 29/05/2018 – NA Windpower: Wind Is Leading The Way On Xcel Energy’s Aggressive Emissions Reductions

Camden Asset Management LP increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 255.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camden Asset Management LP bought 94,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 131,250 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.37 million, up from 36,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camden Asset Management LP who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $215.37. About 1.49M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Palms Insurance Company, Limited; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC SAYS THAT IT IS COUNTERPARTY TO A MAJOR SUPPLY AGREEMENT THAT WAS ANNOUNCED BY JINKOSOLAR IN JANUARY; 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend; 08/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. FILES FOR $800M FLOATING RATE DEBS; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 25/05/2018 – NEXTERA RAISES POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 71%:NRC

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold XEL shares while 183 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 387.73 million shares or 0.59% more from 385.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Associates holds 929,809 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Jnba Financial Advsrs invested in 0.03% or 2,132 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Boston Prtn stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). 5,801 were accumulated by Dana Inv. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). 5,971 are held by Kcm Inv Ltd Llc. 1,100 were accumulated by Riggs Asset Managment. Plante Moran Financial Ltd holds 10,407 shares. Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Management Ltd has invested 0.12% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Hanson Mcclain holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 2,147 shares. White Pine Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 26,389 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank accumulated 0.03% or 335,349 shares. California-based Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Research has invested 0.01% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Chesley Taft & Associate Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $34.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 25,283 shares to 100,059 shares, valued at $5.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glaxo Smithkline P L C A D R (NYSE:GSK) by 39,291 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,077 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Morningstar Wid.

More notable recent Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FirstEnergy (FE) Beats Q2 Earnings, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Energy Dividends You Shouldn’t Overlook – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Clearway Energy (CWEN) Incurs Loss in Q2, Lowers 2019 View – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Apple, Barrick Gold, Dominoâ€™s, Intel, McDonaldâ€™s, Occidental, Salesforce and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NextEra Is Running In Place – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Concerned About NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 18,193 shares. S R Schill Associates holds 3,625 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership owns 0.05% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 46,253 shares. Intact Investment Mgmt holds 19,400 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Sfe Inv Counsel accumulated 14,339 shares. 102,807 are owned by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Lc. 76,700 were reported by Weiss Multi. British Columbia Inv has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 18,765 shares. Joel Isaacson Ltd stated it has 11,615 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Fruth Investment Management reported 0.12% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). First LP invested in 330,834 shares. Tdam Usa owns 0.27% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 19,758 shares. Oz Mngmt Lp stated it has 348,822 shares. Central Bankshares & Tru stated it has 20,023 shares.

Camden Asset Management L P, which manages about $4.65 billion and $3.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J2 Global Inc (Prn) by 1.30 million shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New by 20,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,594 shares, and cut its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn).