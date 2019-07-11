Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake Held by Camden Asset Management L P; Budros Ruhlin & Roe Cut Its Carmax (KMX) Holding by $360,939

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc sold 5,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,138 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, down from 25,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $88.4. About 594,304 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 29/03/2018 Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2016-3 and 2017-2; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT; 15/05/2018 – SQ Advisors Buys New 2.8% Position in CarMax; 09/04/2018 – Carmax Increases Size of Eaglehead Project; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q REV. $4.08B, EST. $4.18B; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019

Camden Asset Management LP increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 255.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camden Asset Management LP bought 94,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 131,250 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.37M, up from 36,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camden Asset Management LP who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $208.67. About 771,198 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 07/05/2018 – NextEra Energy named one of America’s Best Employers for third consecutive year; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy: Deal Includes Assumption of About $1.4 Billion of Gulf Power Debt; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $9.20; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest solar-plus-storage system; 08/03/2018 – AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Communications Can has 0.03% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Jpmorgan Chase, a New York-based fund reported 256,177 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,054 shares. Pecaut reported 5,000 shares. Petrus Com Lta has invested 0.04% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Colony Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 4,088 shares. 92,227 were accumulated by Samlyn Capital Ltd Liability Co. Us Bank & Trust De reported 44,591 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mgmt stated it has 4,025 shares. Virtu Limited Liability Com holds 0.19% or 48,981 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr invested 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Quantitative Invest Mgmt Lc reported 13,900 shares stake. Asset Limited Liability Co stated it has 79,146 shares. The Illinois-based First Trust Advsr Lp has invested 0.01% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Oakworth owns 102 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96B and $92.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 31,369 shares to 112,380 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Technology Select Sec Etf (XLK) by 9,391 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,928 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can CarMax, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMX) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “CarMax (KMX) PT Raised to $99 at Morgan Stanley But Stock Likely To Tread Water Going Forward – StreetInsider.com” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “5 Companies Boosting Earnings – GuruFocus.com” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Future of Work – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $221.45 million for 16.49 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could PG&E’s Bankruptcy Chill the Renewable Power Market? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “NextEra Energy assessed as having best-in-class preparedness, according to S&P Global Ratings’ methodology for environmental, social and governance factors – PRNewswire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Energy Storage Will Be Big Business Soon – The Motley Fool” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in July – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jfs Wealth Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Fishman Jay A Limited Mi invested in 7,680 shares. Arvest Retail Bank Division invested in 6,315 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Wilkins Investment Counsel stated it has 7,445 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc accumulated 236,866 shares. Edmp Incorporated holds 0.7% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 3,735 shares. Logan Mngmt stated it has 0.24% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Advantage Incorporated stated it has 1,032 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Allstate reported 0.19% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Farmers Savings Bank reported 0.65% stake. 5,727 are owned by Altavista Wealth Management. Parsec Mgmt holds 0.12% or 9,377 shares in its portfolio. 18,135 are owned by Silvercrest Asset Group Llc. Kistler stated it has 901 shares. Tennessee-based Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Tn has invested 0.07% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).