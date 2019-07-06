Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake Has Increased by Efg Asset Management Americas Corp; Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Has Upped Centene (CNC) Position by $4.24 Million

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.62M, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $51.48. About 2.08 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 16/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH; 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE AND RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE NEXT GENERATION PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK ADDED MHK, SNAP, PM, CNC, IPHI IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE COMMENTS ON NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL PROCESS; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35; 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 51.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp bought 7,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,964 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25M, up from 14,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $208.11. About 1.03 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RATINGS FOR NEXTERA, FPL; OUTLOOK STABLE; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Flo; 08/03/2018 – AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Finance $5.1B Purchase Price Through Issuance of New Debt

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $500,000 activity.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $854.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novocure Ltd Reg by 90,353 shares to 454,647 shares, valued at $21.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc Reg by 137,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 234,558 shares, and cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65 billion and $329.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEV) by 13,840 shares to 135,038 shares, valued at $5.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,816 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,897 shares, and cut its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

