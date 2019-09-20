Nextera Energy (NEE) Shares Rose While Roosevelt Investment Group Has Cut Position; Wix.Com (WIX) Stock Value Rose While Taylor Frigon Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $1.42 Million

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wix.Com (WIX) by 38.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 10,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 15,911 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26M, down from 25,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wix.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $123.99. About 38,862 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold 4,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 136,722 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.01M, down from 140,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $224.22. About 960,804 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 71% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest solar-plus-storage system; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – NOW EXPECTS 12-15 PCT/YR GROWTH IN LIMITED PARTNER DISTRIBUTIONS AS “REASONABLE RANGE OF EXPECTATIONS” THROUGH AT LEAST 2023; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,150 were accumulated by Security Trust. 350 are owned by Riverhead Limited Liability Company. Ellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Corporation reported 8,000 shares. Paloma Ptnrs has invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Public Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Menora Mivtachim Hldgs Ltd has 1.59% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Massmutual Trust Communication Fsb Adv holds 0% or 113 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc has 5,493 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.21% or 457,800 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 123,687 shares in its portfolio. Grandeur Peak Glob Advsr Lc has 3.98% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Etrade Cap Management Limited reported 5,922 shares. Comerica Bancorp holds 3,996 shares. Moreover, Pier Capital Limited Liability has 0.75% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 34,024 shares.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84M and $141.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp. (NYSE:ADS) by 4,549 shares to 11,957 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nv5 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 11,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,974 shares, and has risen its stake in Green Dot Corp. (NYSE:GDOT).

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79B and $854.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 10,060 shares to 77,854 shares, valued at $14.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) by 24,433 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,614 shares, and has risen its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1,837 shares. West Coast Financial Limited Com holds 1.18% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 25,126 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Weatherly Asset Management LP invested 0.06% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Mackay Shields stated it has 96,992 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Choate Advsrs, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,011 shares. Co State Bank stated it has 230,728 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Mirador Capital Prns LP holds 0.29% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 2,836 shares. Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.14% or 50,825 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Management Incorporated invested in 2.8% or 34,763 shares. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 16,398 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 56,825 shares. Southeast Asset Advsr stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Mercer Cap Advisers Incorporated reported 2,750 shares.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.08 billion for 25.60 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.