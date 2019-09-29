Nextera Energy (NEE) Shares Rose While Crow Point Partners Has Trimmed by $14.28 Million Its Position; Capital Southwest (CSWC) Holder Moab Capital Partners Lowered Its Position

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 65,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The hedge fund held 911,685 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.10 million, down from 977,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Capital Southwest Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $391.81M market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $22.14. About 44,190 shares traded. Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) has risen 18.27% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CSWC News: 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Required Minimum Asset Coverage Ratio Applicable to Company Will Be Decreased to 150% From 200%; 30/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST SAYS BOARD OKS MODIFIED ASSET COVERAGE RULES; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Board Policy on Capitalization; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – INCREMENTAL AGREEMENT INCREASES TOTAL COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT BY $10 MLN FROM $200 MLN TO $210 MLN – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORP – ANNOUNCED AN EXPANSION TO ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY FROM $180 MLN TO $200 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Bd Policy on Capitalization; 16/04/2018 Capital Southwest Increases Credit Facility to $200 Million; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – ON MAY 11 ENTERED INCREMENTAL ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT RELATING TO SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUG 30, 2016

Crow Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 39.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 69,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 105,015 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.51 million, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $231.26. About 1.88M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 07/05/2018 – NextEra Energy named one of America’s Best Employers for third consecutive year; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – NOW EXPECTS 12-15 PCT/YR GROWTH IN LIMITED PARTNER DISTRIBUTIONS AS “REASONABLE RANGE OF EXPECTATIONS” THROUGH AT LEAST 2023; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri; 16/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Resources, Salt River Project Unveil Integrated Solar and Battery Plant; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUT POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR FOR PLANNED TESTING: OPERATOR; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida; 22/03/2018 – FPL delivers best-ever service reliability in 2017, continuing to rank best among all major energy companies in Florida

Since August 28, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $73,311 activity. $53,423 worth of Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) shares were bought by Brooks David R.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.38, from 0.67 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 8 investors sold CSWC shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 6.65 million shares or 10.69% less from 7.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grace White holds 0.58% or 121,615 shares in its portfolio. Toth Advisory Corporation owns 300 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 1,000 shares. Moreover, Confluence Ltd Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) for 115,715 shares. Illinois-based Segall Bryant & Hamill has invested 0% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). California Pub Employees Retirement stated it has 22,200 shares. 43,895 are owned by Morgan Stanley. New England Private Wealth Ltd Llc holds 11,000 shares. Moreover, Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) has 0% invested in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Creative Planning holds 0% or 18,675 shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mngmt Ltd holds 19,975 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Punch And Investment Mgmt owns 1.48M shares. Zuckerman Investment Grp Lc holds 5.98% or 1.29M shares in its portfolio. Hilltop Hldgs Inc accumulated 61,100 shares. Ariel Investments Ltd Liability accumulated 601,256 shares.

Analysts await Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 23.53% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.34 per share. CSWC’s profit will be $7.43M for 13.18 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Capital Southwest Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Capital Southwest (CSWC) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Capital Southwest Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019 and Announces Total Dividends of $0.49 Per Share for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on June 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Consolidated Research: 2019 Summary Expectations for Okta, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, BioXcel Therapeutics, Capital Southwest, Amber Road, and Foundation Building Materials â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – GlobeNewswire” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Capital Southwest Leads a Recapitalization of Driven, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Capital Southwest Provides a $10 Million Split Lien Term Loan to Refinance Rock Hill Capital’s Ace Energy Solutions – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 09, 2019.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07 billion for 26.40 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Trading At A 42% Discount? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Solar Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why NextEra Energy Stock Has a Real Tailwind Behind It – The Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “8 Secondary Stock Offerings Total Up to $3 Billion That Has to Be Sold – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 04, 2019.