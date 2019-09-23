Nextera Energy (NEE) Shares Rose While Cambridge Trust Company Raised Its Holding; Boeing Co (BA) Stake Maintained by Private Asset Management Inc

Cambridge Trust Company increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company bought 3,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 211,252 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.28M, up from 207,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $225.72. About 4.79M shares traded or 147.73% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – PRELIMINARY QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $212 MLN VS $198 MLN; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 02/04/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreement to Acquire Canadian Operating Wind and Solar Power Portfolio; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico; 22/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEE); 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan

Private Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 369.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc bought 8,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 10,321 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.76 million, up from 2,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 6.85 million shares traded or 52.81% up from the average. The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN BOEING 717S ‘PERFECTLY SUITED’ FOR ISLAND FLIGHTS: CFO; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N SEES FY SHR $16.40 TO $16.60; 04/04/2018 – Boeing CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 10/05/2018 – SPACEX POSTPONES FLORIDA LAUNCH OF FIRST COMMERCIAL FLIGHT OF UPDATED FALCON 9 ROCKET FOR AT LEAST 24 HOURS, DUE TO TECHNICAL GLITCH -LIVE WEBCAST; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION: TRIPLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA WON’T HAPPEN; 16/03/2018 – BOEING – KENNETH DUBERSTEIN TO BE NOMINATED FOR RE-ELECTION AT MEETING AS A DIRECTOR TO SERVE AN ADDITIONAL YEAR FROM 2018 TO 2019; 14/03/2018 – Dow falls 150 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 05/05/2018 – First NASA lander to study Mars’ interior due for California launch; 07/03/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: Jet Airways’ order for 10 Boeing 787 Dreamliners “hasn’t got anywhere,”says Boeing. Jet has yet to; 13/04/2018 – Russia may stop exporting titanium to Boeing -RIA

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLI) by 4,889 shares to 16,440 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 44,521 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,555 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barometer Mgmt invested in 36,785 shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability invested in 7,080 shares. Gulf Intl Bancorp (Uk) Limited invested in 114,181 shares. Lord Abbett & Co Ltd Liability Corporation has 543,403 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. 15,425 were accumulated by Tcw Gru. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% or 1,540 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.29% or 92,363 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 169,591 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Axa reported 292,303 shares. Brown Advisory Inc owns 41,544 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii invested 2.98% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 1,316 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.34% or 2.66 million shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Roanoke Asset Corporation has invested 0.55% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Everett Harris & Communication Ca invested in 28,701 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kidder Stephen W holds 0.1% or 705 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.13% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Locust Wood Advisers Limited Company holds 2.26% of its portfolio in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) for 84,165 shares. Sunbelt Secs holds 3,394 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc owns 5,361 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lafayette Investments Inc has 0.07% invested in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) for 569 shares. Weatherly Asset LP reported 16,055 shares. 274,917 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.05% invested in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) for 252 shares. Moreover, Oakbrook Investments Llc has 0.6% invested in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) for 27,553 shares. Amer Money Mngmt Limited Liability holds 571 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Cheviot Value Management Limited Co has invested 0.34% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Advisory Group holds 4,022 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Inv accumulated 605 shares. 14,608 are owned by Paradigm Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp.