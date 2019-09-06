Nextera Energy (NEE) Shareholder Waddell & Reed Financial Has Cut Holding as Market Valuation Rose; As General American Investors (GAM) Valuation Were Volatile, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Boosted Its Position

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71 million, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $911.47M market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $36.49. About 57,419 shares traded or 43.53% up from the average. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 26.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 95,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 273,055 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.79 million, down from 369,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $219.13. About 1.13M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 17/05/2018 – NextEra Energy schedules live webcast of company’s 2018 annual meeting of shareholders; 19/04/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 99% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73; 25/05/2018 – NEXTERA RAISES POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 71%:NRC; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.05B for 25.01 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31B and $40.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 5,750 shares to 623,450 shares, valued at $50.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Data Corp New by 693,484 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.97M shares, and has risen its stake in Core Laboratories N V (NYSE:CLB).

Another recent and important General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Is General American Investors, Inc. (GAM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019.

