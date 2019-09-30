Nextera Energy (NEE) Shareholder Telemus Capital Cut Stake as Share Price Rose; As Gartner (IT) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Mackay Shields Trimmed Holding

Telemus Capital Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 12.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc sold 2,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 19,175 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.99 million, down from 22,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $233.02. About 773,056 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 19/04/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 99% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Buy Gulf Power, Florida City Gas, Assets in Deal Valued at $6.475 Billion; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUT POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR FOR PLANNED TESTING: OPERATOR; 02/04/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreement to Acquire Canadian Operating Wind and Solar Power Portfolio; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73; 05/03/2018 NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $167; 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Gartner Inc (IT) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 2,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.96% . The institutional investor held 13,694 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.20 million, down from 15,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Gartner Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $142.65. About 120,760 shares traded. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 3.37% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 09/04/2018 – REAN Cloud Recognized Second Year in a Row in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Service Providers, Worldwide; 11/04/2018 – Gartner Says Worldwide PC Shipments Declined 1.4 % in 1Q of 2018; 08/03/2018 – Netcracker Named a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems for Eighth Consecutive Year; 06/04/2018 – Objectway Mentioned in Gartner Reports; 09/04/2018 – REAN Cloud Recognized Second Year in a Row in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Service Providers,; 10/05/2018 – JDA Again Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems and Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems; 30/05/2018 – Twenty Four of The Gartner Supply Chain Top 25 for 2018 Companies Have Optimized Supply Chains with LLamasoft; 11/04/2018 – Gartner: 1Q World-Wide PC Shipments Were 61.7 Million Units, 1.4% Decline From 1Q 2017; 20/03/2018 – Kuebix Recognized by Gartner with First-Time Positioning in 2018 Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems; 08/05/2018 – Easy Solutions Listed as a Representative Vendor in Gartner’s 2018 Market Guide for Online Fraud Protection

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $14.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 763,194 shares to 1.23M shares, valued at $4.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Frontdoor Inc by 60,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,846 shares, and has risen its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).

Analysts await Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 28.24% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.85 per share. IT’s profit will be $54.98 million for 58.46 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Gartner, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.93% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold IT shares while 117 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 85.09 million shares or 2.74% less from 87.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 16,003 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Citigroup holds 0.01% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) or 85,004 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). 70,715 are owned by Aristotle Cap Boston Limited Liability Com. Shine Advisory Serv Incorporated stated it has 124 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada stated it has 1.72 million shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 815,994 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.03% in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). Motco owns 15 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, National Pension Ser has 0.07% invested in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT). United Ser Automobile Association reported 29,590 shares stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 7,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 9,806 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated Inc owns 9.51 million shares. Scotia Cap has 2,291 shares.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07 billion for 26.60 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 20,024 shares to 40,125 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 2,122 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,224 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

