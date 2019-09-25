Nextera Energy (NEE) Shareholder Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Has Boosted Holding by $1.13 Million; Aqr Capital Management Holding in Rocky Brands (RCKY) Raised as Stock Value Rose

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc. (NEE) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas bought 5,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 98,929 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.27M, up from 93,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $228.51. About 2.10 million shares traded or 7.98% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUT POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR FOR PLANNED TESTING: OPERATOR; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 07/05/2018 – NextEra Energy named one of America’s Best Employers for third consecutive year; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NextEra Energy Rtgs On Acq Pact; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rocky Brands Inc (RCKY) by 18.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc bought 34,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.84% . The hedge fund held 222,323 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.07M, up from 187,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rocky Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.40M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $31.69. About 30,124 shares traded. Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) has risen 20.77% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.77% the S&P500. Some Historical RCKY News: 24/04/2018 – Rocky Brands 1Q EPS 44c; 17/05/2018 – Rocky Brands Declares Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/05/2018 – ROCKY BRANDS RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 12C/SHR FROM 11C/SHR; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Rocky Brands; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rocky Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCKY); 24/04/2018 – ROCKY BRANDS INC – INVENTORY AT MARCH 31, 2018 DECREASED 5.3% TO $65.2 MLN COMPARED TO $68.8 MLN ON SAME DATE A YEAR AGO; 17/05/2018 – Rocky Brands Raises Dividend to 12c Vs. 11c; 05/03/2018 Rocky Brands Announces New Share Repurchase Program; 05/03/2018 – ROCKY BRANDS INC – THE APPROVED REPURCHASE PROGRAM REPLACES PREVIOUS REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS THAT EXPIRED ON MARCH 1, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Rocky Brands

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98 million and $850.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,270 shares to 186,074 shares, valued at $25.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6,664 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,931 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Axel Capital Ltd Liability has 3.47% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 24,000 shares. First Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.19% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 482,435 shares. Regentatlantic Lc owns 3,415 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 1,301 were accumulated by Argi Investment Services Llc. Grimes And reported 3,531 shares. Focused Wealth Management invested in 4,555 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Ameriprise Finance Incorporated reported 0.23% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). De Burlo Gru Inc Inc reported 1,200 shares stake. Argent Management Ltd Liability holds 5,755 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Country Club Co Na holds 0.71% or 30,129 shares. Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv reported 4,024 shares stake. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Limited Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Eventide Asset Mngmt Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 12,400 shares. 1,298 were accumulated by Lbmc Inv Advisors Ltd Llc. Gam Ag reported 4,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

