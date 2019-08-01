Nextera Energy (NEE) Shareholder Scholtz & Company Increased Position; Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) Stake Has Lifted by Walthausen & Company

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 114.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 14,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 27,589 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33 million, up from 12,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $209.65. About 461,471 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 71% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BLN TO $1.15 BLN; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RATINGS FOR NEXTERA, FPL; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – PRELIMINARY QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $212 MLN VS $198 MLN

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) by 35.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 52,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 199,970 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.52 million, up from 147,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $38.71. About 96,355 shares traded. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP REPORTS INCREASED QTRLY DIV; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net $118.3M; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 PacWest Bancorp 1Q EPS 93c; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chairman and Laird Boulden is promoted to President, CapitalSource Division; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Raises Quarter Dividend to 60c Vs. 50c; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 21/04/2018 – DJ PacWest Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PACW); 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $256.5 Million; 16/05/2018 – Square 1 Bank Announces Credit Facility to Global Cooling, Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold PACW shares while 92 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 101.72 million shares or 5.72% less from 107.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Oak Capital Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 292 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement System owns 358,105 shares. Moreover, Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks has 0.01% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). 4,629 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt Corporation invested in 52,600 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Charles Schwab Mgmt has invested 0.03% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Lsv Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 236,900 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 39,427 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And has 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 423,456 shares. Comerica Bankshares accumulated 106,099 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mogy Joel R Counsel reported 7,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). South Dakota Investment Council holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 37,800 shares. 102,798 were reported by Ledyard Natl Bank.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $769.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 7,730 shares to 296,842 shares, valued at $16.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sm Energy Company (NYSE:SM) by 174,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 276,540 shares, and cut its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials In (NYSE:RYAM).

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60 million and $150.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 11,530 shares to 10,775 shares, valued at $568,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,670 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).