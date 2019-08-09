Nextera Energy (NEE) Shareholder Scholtz & Company Raised Its Stake by $2.84 Million as Market Value Rose; Lindsell Train LTD Position in Mondelez International (MDLZ) Has Raised by $55.58 Million

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 1.13M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 31.84M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 billion, up from 30.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $54.69. About 5.56 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Deal for Tate’s Expected to Close During the Summe; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 16/05/2018 – Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Net $938M; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 24/04/2018 – Milka Chocolate Joins Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 29/05/2018 – Realfiction: Realfiction receives order for 49 Dreamoc HD3 displays to be used by global snack company Mondelez

Scholtz & Company Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 114.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc bought 14,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 27,589 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33M, up from 12,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $216.48. About 1.38M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra; 30/03/2018 – NextEra to Buy Solar Panels Made in U.S. by China’s JinkoSolar; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 Adj EPS by 15c, and 2021 Adj EPS by 20c; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJ SHR TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.45 TO $7.95 FOR 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benin Corp reported 2,650 shares. Carroll Financial Associate reported 0.09% stake. The California-based Private Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.21% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Telos Capital has 0.4% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 6,686 shares. Appleton Partners Ma holds 0.08% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 2,951 shares. Fiduciary Svcs Of The Southwest Tx accumulated 31,332 shares or 1.76% of the stock. 579,811 were reported by Hsbc Hldg Public Limited. Dana Invest Advsr owns 68,579 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt stated it has 91,235 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct holds 25,753 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Paragon Capital Mgmt Limited stated it has 3,730 shares. Covington Capital Management has 83,956 shares. 1,630 are owned by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Opus Gp Llc reported 6,996 shares stake. 711,108 are held by Citigroup Inc.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60M and $150.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) by 12,665 shares to 29,410 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5,746 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,913 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporati (NYSE:EW).

