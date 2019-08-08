Nextera Energy (NEE) Shareholder Sarasin & Partners Llp Has Boosted Its Position by $2.55 Million; Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co Com (GT) Holder Ipg Investment Advisors Increased Position

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co Com (GT) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc bought 41,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 606,854 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.01 billion, up from 565,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.48. About 2.00 million shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Expects Deal to Be Accretive to Earnings Beginning in 2019; 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S: NO RATING IMPACT ON SENIOR SHARES ISSUED BY FIDC MERCANTIS AUTO PEçAS FOLLOWING THE EXTENTION OF THE REVOLVING PERIOD AND OTHER AMENDMENTS; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE OF $1.8-$1.9 BLN EXCLUDING TIREHUB TRANSITION; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Tire Unit Volumes 39M, Down 2.5%; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: New Distribution Co to Complement Both Cos’ Networks of Existing Distributors; 15/03/2018 – TechFlashATL: SCOOP: Goodyear scouts #BangaloreoftheSouth™ for 40K square feet operations center; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS BEGINNING IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Backs 2018 Segment Operating Income View of $1.8B-$1.9B, Excluding TireHub Transition; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.: $40M of Start-up Costs Related to TireHub Joint Venture to Be Split Equally With Bridgestone; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aa2 to Maricopa Co. SD 79 (Litchfield Elem), AZ’s GO bonds, Series 2018

Sarasin & Partners Llp increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp bought 13,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 745,457 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144.11 million, up from 732,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $215.19. About 848,981 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 19/04/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 99% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. REACHES PACTS TO BUY GULF POWER, FL CITY; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 25/05/2018 – NEXTERA RAISES POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 71%:NRC; 05/03/2018 NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $167; 08/03/2018 – AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.31% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Daiwa Grp holds 0.04% or 23,237 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Management Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 13.13M shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Somerset Tru has invested 2.1% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Palladium Lc owns 5,884 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Raymond James Financial Ser Advsrs accumulated 203,475 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Moreover, First Interstate Fincl Bank has 0.04% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 886 shares. Wellington Shields Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,161 shares. 436 were accumulated by Td Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. California-based Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Llc has invested 0.12% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0.01% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 181 shares. 30,953 were reported by Cape Cod Five Cents Commercial Bank. Department Mb Bank N A accumulated 34 shares or 0% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life owns 25,533 shares.

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00 billion and $5.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2,940 shares to 818,932 shares, valued at $105.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 6,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 254,878 shares, and cut its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (NYSE:ACC).

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $978.63 million and $292.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Embraer S A Sponsored Adr Repstg 4 Com Shs (NYSE:ERJ) by 438,898 shares to 795,771 shares, valued at $15.13 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nucor Corp Com (NYSE:NUE) by 4,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,974 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $652,628 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold GT shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 183.45 million shares or 5.61% less from 194.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 0% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Principal Grp Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 1.03M shares. Regions Finance holds 0% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) or 1,006 shares. British Columbia Inv holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 185,544 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank invested in 43,952 shares or 0% of the stock. Duncker Streett And Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0.03% or 140,286 shares. Lyrical Asset Management Lp has invested 2.17% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Moreover, Riverhead Capital Limited Company has 0.17% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 230,850 shares. Geode Management Lc holds 2.70M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Convergence Investment Prtnrs Limited Com reported 0.15% stake. Pittenger And Anderson has invested 0% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 576,057 shares. Cibc World Mkts has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT).