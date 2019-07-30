Nextera Energy (NEE) Shareholder Santa Barbara Asset Management Trimmed Holding as Stock Price Rose; Tata Motors LTD Adr (TTM) Stock Value Rose While Thomas White International LTD Has Lifted Stake by $436,632

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Tata Motors Ltd Adr (TTM) by 32.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 36,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 149,484 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 113,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Tata Motors Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.96% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $9.94. About 2.29 million shares traded or 59.67% up from the average. Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) has declined 46.89% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTM News: 15/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Tata Power unit eyes solar power projects in Maharashtra – Mint; 28/03/2018 – THYSSENKRUPP TKAG.DE SUPERVISORY BOARD MEMBER SAYS WILL NOT ACCEPT DUTCH UNIT GETTING MORE FAVOURABLE CONDITIONS IN PLANNED JV WITH TATA STEEL TISC.NS; 11/05/2018 – TATA GLOBAL 4Q DIV/SHR 2.50 RUPEES; 02/05/2018 – TATA POWER 4Q NET INCOME 14B RUPEES; 16/05/2018 – TATA STEEL 4Q OTHER INCOME 2.75B RUPEES; 18/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Tata Sponge Iron for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 10/05/2018 – TABLE-India’s Tata Communications’ March qtr loss narrows; 25/04/2018 – Tata Housing ‘Serein’ set to Reinvent Modern Living for the Upwardly Mobile Denizens of Thane; 11/04/2018 – Tata Consultancy, Infosys set to post modest fourth-quarter revenue growth; 07/03/2018 – TATA MOTORS SAYS FULLY COMMITTED TO ENSURING CONFIDENTIALITY

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc sold 20,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $232.91 million, down from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $211.38. About 1.16M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RATINGS FOR NEXTERA, FPL; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Resources, Salt River Project Unveil Integrated Solar and Battery Plant; 05/03/2018 NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $167; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln

More notable recent Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of July 26 – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tata Motors Ltd. (TTM) CEO Guenter Butschek on Q1 2020 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Target – This Retail Giant Is Firing On All Cylinders – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ennis Inc. Update: Higher Price, Better Value – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Auto Stocks Struggling After Earnings; Drug Stock Hits New High – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28 billion and $554.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smc Corp Japan Adr (SMCAY) by 27,647 shares to 186,289 shares, valued at $3.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc Adr (NYSE:BP) by 9,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,709 shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in July – Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Utility CEOs: Renewable Power Must Meet These 2 Criteria – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06B for 23.91 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliance Trust Of Delaware holds 19,332 shares. Cutter & Company Brokerage holds 0.19% or 3,505 shares in its portfolio. 725 were accumulated by Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Co. Carderock Cap Management Inc accumulated 8,932 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Shelton Capital Management holds 0.03% or 1,474 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Dearborn Lc has invested 1.42% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). New York-based Two Sigma Securities Llc has invested 0% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Cypress Group holds 0.25% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 6,429 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa reported 7,918 shares. Profund Advisors Lc reported 0.36% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Bourgeon Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 1,180 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Iberiabank Corporation accumulated 69,147 shares or 1.55% of the stock. Norinchukin Financial Bank The has 115,003 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Michigan-based Plante Moran Ltd Com has invested 0.16% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Prio Wealth Lp reported 7,713 shares.

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47 billion and $6.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 4,202 shares to 54,073 shares, valued at $6.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 20,089 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Limited.