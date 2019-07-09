Nextera Energy (NEE) Shareholder Nuwave Investment Management Cut Its Stake as Shares Rose; As Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSD) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Trimmed Its Stake by $410,758

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 88.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 1,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 255 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49,000, down from 2,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $209.13. About 1.08 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 19/04/2018 – FPL unveils largest enclosed electric substation across its system in downtown Miami, continuing collaborative partnership with; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. REACHES PACTS TO BUY GULF POWER, FL CITY; 10/05/2018 – NextEra Energy honored with Visionary Award for Innovation in Shared Value; 16/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Resources, Salt River Project Unveil Integrated Solar and Battery Plant; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Expects to Maintain $5B-$7B of Excess Balance Sheet Capacity; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold 6,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 338,104 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.04 million, down from 345,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $65.56. About 350,355 shares traded or 66.82% up from the average. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) has risen 8.39% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.96% the S&P500. Some Historical SSD News: 30/04/2018 – Simpson Manufacturing 1Q EPS 54c; 17/04/2018 Simpson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – SIMPSON 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 48C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSD); 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Simpson; 24/04/2018 – Simpson Short-Interest Ratio Rises 39% to 12 Days

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc, which manages about $572.13 million and $604.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 18,502 shares to 230,157 shares, valued at $9.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 21,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,727 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 9.57% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.94 per share. SSD’s profit will be $46.43M for 15.91 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 106.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 21 investors sold SSD shares while 70 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 38.99 million shares or 1.28% less from 39.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas invested in 0% or 37,306 shares. Roosevelt Invest Inc owns 5,150 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Co stated it has 13,370 shares. 18 are owned by Cornerstone Incorporated. 333,236 were accumulated by Royal Savings Bank Of Canada. Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors Inc owns 0% invested in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) for 5,949 shares. Northern Trust Corp reported 0.01% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0% or 137,227 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association invested in 112,835 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) for 13,603 shares. Goldman Sachs reported 0.01% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 4,838 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability reported 63,794 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 553,559 shares.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.29 EPS, up 8.53% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.11 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.10B for 22.83 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.09% EPS growth.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42M and $85.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,098 shares to 4,712 shares, valued at $523,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 1,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,959 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kayne Anderson Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Fifth Third Bancorp owns 0.55% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 443,312 shares. New York-based Guardian Life Ins Of America has invested 0.03% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Credit Suisse Ag owns 783,590 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Inverness Counsel Ltd Com New York holds 1,345 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Miracle Mile Limited Liability Com reported 27,476 shares. 7,600 are held by Renaissance Techs Llc. 9,773 were accumulated by Zeke Limited Liability. Ledyard Bankshares reported 14,233 shares. 31,731 are owned by Schmidt P J Invest Mgmt Inc. Edgar Lomax Company Va accumulated 135,121 shares or 1.79% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.09% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Amalgamated Bancorp has invested 0.29% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Tributary Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.05% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Arete Wealth Advsr Llc stated it has 6,635 shares.