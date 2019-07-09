Nextera Energy (NEE) Shareholder Northeast Investment Management Has Lifted Stake by $3.27 Million; As Churchill Downs (CHDN) Share Price Rose, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosted Holding by $567,000

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 24.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 16,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,047 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.64 million, up from 69,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $209.13. About 1.08M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Earnings More Than Double in First Quarter; 08/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. FILES FOR $800M FLOATING RATE DEBS; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns new Baa1 rating to Sabal Trail’s senior unsecured notes, outlook stable; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2021 View To Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.95; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 196.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $857,000, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $118.21. About 135,110 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Enters Strategic Partnership Pact With SBTech to Utilize Its Integrated Techn Platform for Co’s iGaming and Sports Betting Ops; 07/05/2018 – Here’s why Kentucky Derby owner Churchill Downs sees digital as a massive growth engine; 17/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Churchill Downs, Nordic American Tankers, News Corporation, Aduro Biotech, MannKind; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Alex Rankin as Chairman and Karole Lloyd as a New Board Member; 19/04/2018 – DJ Churchill Downs Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHDN); 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS SEES DEALS WITH ELDORADO CLOSING IN 2H 2018; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS, ELDORADO GOT FTC REQUEST FOR MORE INFO ON DEAL; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Rev $189.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Comm Ma holds 1.51 million shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.16% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 17,873 shares. Burke And Herbert Bank And Tru stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Carret Asset Limited Com reported 0.14% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 18,135 shares. Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 10,913 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Invest Lc invested in 0.08% or 7,200 shares. Cibc Corporation has invested 0.3% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). First National Tru accumulated 1.52% or 78,553 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.31% or 777,008 shares. Girard Prns invested in 0.79% or 21,910 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc stated it has 3,371 shares. Kbc Grp Nv reported 136,954 shares. Huntington State Bank reported 445,842 shares or 1.42% of all its holdings. 12,283 are owned by Bowen Hanes &.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 64,345 shares to 91,783 shares, valued at $4.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,247 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Zacks invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). 793,264 are held by Fmr. Citigroup holds 10,458 shares. Moreover, Kbc Group Incorporated Nv has 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Moreover, Meeder Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Gamco Inc Et Al has invested 0.24% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.01% or 12,642 shares. Charles Schwab Invest has invested 0.02% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Wells Fargo Com Mn accumulated 118,193 shares or 0% of the stock. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Regent Invest Management Ltd has invested 0.1% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 28,261 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Wellington Management Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).