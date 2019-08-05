Nextera Energy (NEE) Shareholder Neville Rodie & Shaw Has Decreased Its Stake by $593,089 as Market Value Rose; Two Creeks Capital Management LP Cut Stake in Adobe (ADBE) by $17.36 Million as Shares Rose

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 11.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 65,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 482,868 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.68M, down from 548,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $293.71. About 3.40 million shares traded or 34.03% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Results Top Analyst Forecasts on Growing Software Suite; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion; 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions; 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TO BOOST MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH MORE APP INTEGRATIONS

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold 3,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 96,707 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.70 million, down from 99,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $211.41. About 1.73M shares traded or 0.84% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 30/03/2018 – NextEra to Buy Solar Panels Made in U.S. by China’s JinkoSolar; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY TO FUND $5.1B GULF POWER, FL. CITY BUY WITH DEBT; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – NOW EXPECTS 12-15 PCT/YR GROWTH IN LIMITED PARTNER DISTRIBUTIONS AS “REASONABLE RANGE OF EXPECTATIONS” THROUGH AT LEAST 2023; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC SAYS THAT IT IS COUNTERPARTY TO A MAJOR SUPPLY AGREEMENT THAT WAS ANNOUNCED BY JINKOSOLAR IN JANUARY; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP first-quarter 2018 financial results available on partnership’s website

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.16M shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $196.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 46.18 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – Nasdaq” on July 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ADBE, GWW, AMD – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Adobe Stock Soared 30.2% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Adobe Is Pricey But Here’s An Option For Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Turns Up the Heat On B2B, But It’s Not What You Think – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Cap Mgmt Ltd Delaware stated it has 2,044 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas, New York-based fund reported 41,100 shares. Bender Robert And Assoc stated it has 23,075 shares. Moreover, Sigma Planning Corporation has 0.18% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 11,642 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Limited has invested 0.78% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Mason Street Advisors Limited Co stated it has 69,581 shares. Capital Glob invested in 0.22% or 2.55 million shares. Oppenheimer And has 7,958 shares. Pension Ser invested in 490,480 shares. Forte Lc Adv owns 3.48% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 36,293 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Liability owns 253,260 shares. Pitcairn holds 28,169 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. M&T Bancorp Corp accumulated 0.12% or 84,755 shares. Private Asset Inc, California-based fund reported 1,450 shares. Moreover, Paragon Capital Ltd Liability Co has 0.16% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06B for 23.92 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar owns 0.15% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 31,902 shares. Keybank Association Oh accumulated 568,668 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Com accumulated 135 shares. 1,266 were accumulated by Northrock Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company. Nomura Asset Management reported 108,974 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd has 0.26% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 1.42 million were reported by Research Global Investors. Old Fincl Bank In accumulated 20,132 shares. Swiss Financial Bank holds 0.42% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1.97M shares. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora reported 0.05% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Meridian Counsel stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Birch Hill Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Company owns 15,918 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Seabridge Investment Ltd holds 0.01% or 150 shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 800 shares stake. Profund Advsrs Ltd Com owns 38,253 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio.