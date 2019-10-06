Nextera Energy (NEE) Shareholder Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Lowered Its Holding; Dsam Partners Llp Has Decreased Its Mercadolibre (MELI) Stake as Stock Rose

Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 24.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 7,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 24,596 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.05 million, down from 32,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $559.22. About 242,004 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 83.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa sold 6,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 1,315 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $269,000, down from 7,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $233.59. About 1.60 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NextEra Energy Rtgs On Acq Pact; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Palms Insurance Company, Limited; 16/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Resources, Salt River Project Unveil Integrated Solar and Battery Plant; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $984.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (NYSE:ARW) by 15,751 shares to 72,953 shares, valued at $5.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,528 shares, and has risen its stake in Eversource Energy.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Are These Utilities Still a Buy After Their Recent Run-Up? – The Motley Fool” published on October 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NextEra Energy to sell $1.5B of equity units – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why NextEra Energy Stock Has a Real Tailwind Behind It – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiera Cap stated it has 12,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New England Private Wealth Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,708 shares. Texas Yale Cap accumulated 27,644 shares. Arrow stated it has 9,086 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. 19,167 are owned by Advisor Partners Ltd Com. Invesco Ltd invested in 1.72 million shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 5,181 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Headinvest Lc stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Tradewinds Mgmt Lc owns 0.02% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 282 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl owns 94,998 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Btim Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,507 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Liability Corp has 0.34% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 3,780 shares. Argent Cap Mgmt Ltd has 0.04% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance holds 24,667 shares. Harbour Inv Mgmt Limited Liability reported 13,275 shares or 1.92% of all its holdings.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07 billion for 26.67 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold MELI shares while 131 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 38.27 million shares or 36.45% less from 60.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Synovus Finance has 0% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 90 shares. Bankshares Of Mellon owns 50,758 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Co stated it has 107,912 shares. Confluence Investment Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Cibc World Markets holds 10,094 shares. Research Global invested 0.54% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Citadel Advsr holds 4,672 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ajo LP owns 756 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Franklin Resources reported 0.17% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). 10 were reported by Hanson Mcclain. Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Jericho Capital Asset Mngmt Lp reported 297,364 shares. J Goldman Company LP has 0.04% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 876 shares. Automobile Association holds 23,625 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 900 shares.

More notable recent MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Checking the Performance of 5 Mm-Mm Good Stocks, 1 Year Later – The Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why MercadoLibre Stock Jumped 18% Last Month – The Motley Fool” published on June 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: MercadoLibre vs. iQiyi – Motley Fool” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Share Price Has Soared 605%, Delighting Many Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon’s Newest Prime Market Is the Country with the Amazon Running Through It – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $804.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 139,221 shares to 379,102 shares, valued at $30.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, up 108.70% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. MELI’s profit will be $969,100 for 6990.25 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.55% negative EPS growth.