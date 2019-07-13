Nextera Energy (NEE) Shareholder Kings Point Capital Management Lifted Its Holding by $397,773; Cypress Funds Has Raised Holding in Raytheon Co (RTN)

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 67.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management bought 2,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,104 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $987,000, up from 3,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $208.73. About 1.45M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 08/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. FILES FOR $800M FLOATING RATE DEBS; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP first-quarter 2018 financial results available on partnership’s website; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 145,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.40 million, up from 137,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $179.14. About 1.25M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.20; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q-End Backlog $38.1B; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 NET SALES $26.5 BLN – $27.0 BLN; 06/03/2018 – Liz Claman: BREAKING: @Raytheon $RTN gets the nod, @realDonaldTrump just said Sweden bought a Patriot missile system from the U; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon/Palantir Contract Is for Combination of Hardware and Software, Work Has Estimated Completion Date of March 202; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 86.75C/SHR FROM 79.75C, EST. 86C; 11/04/2018 – Raytheon contracted to demonstrate Army mobile intelligence platform; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON RTN.N SAYS ‘FAIRLY CONFIDENT’ POLAND, U.S. CAN COMPLETE AGREEMENT ON NEXT PHASE OF PATRIOT SYSTEM BY YEAR-END; 16/05/2018 – SPARTON CORP – WILL TEAM WITH RAYTHEON TO SUPPORT DESIGN, TEST, AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb II

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 19,526 shares to 2,310 shares, valued at $124,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 3,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,691 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas J Herzfeld Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 6,045 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Com holds 0.07% or 5,228 shares in its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt reported 0.09% stake. The New York-based Oz Mgmt LP has invested 0.41% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 4,003 are held by Oakworth. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 30,892 shares. Icon Advisers accumulated 11,500 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr owns 46,787 shares. Montag A Associates invested in 14,658 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Cibc National Bank Usa stated it has 0.03% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Fund Mgmt Sa, France-based fund reported 2,800 shares. Benedict Financial reported 6,050 shares stake. Banque Pictet And Cie reported 2,525 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Limited Liability Company invested in 102,807 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company owns 0.01% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1,338 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. Jimenez Frank R had sold 4,094 shares worth $752,828 on Wednesday, February 13. 3,501 shares were sold by Wood Michael J, worth $643,693 on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania Trust Com holds 0.35% or 63,581 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru has invested 0.36% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Moreover, Jane Street Gp Lc has 0.04% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Rench Wealth accumulated 12,434 shares or 1.48% of the stock. California-based First Republic Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Inc holds 11,217 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Philadelphia Tru invested in 113,196 shares or 1.82% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 45,288 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bontempo Ohly Management holds 1.98% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 14,993 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 1,120 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Division owns 7,778 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Decatur Cap Management holds 1.51% or 43,053 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Asset Mgmt Inc Tx holds 1.65% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 26,715 shares. Northeast Mgmt holds 2,326 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.