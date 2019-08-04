Nextera Energy (NEE) Shareholder Kings Point Capital Management Has Boosted Stake by $397,773 as Stock Rose; Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has Lowered Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) as Stock Price Declined

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 67.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management bought 2,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 5,104 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $987,000, up from 3,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $211.41. About 1.52M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 22/03/2018 – FPL delivers best-ever service reliability in 2017, continuing to rank best among all major energy companies in Florida; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $9.20; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NextEra Energy Rtgs On Acq Pact; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreement to Acquire Canadian Operating Wind and Solar Power Portfolio; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q EPS $9.32; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Palms Insurance Company, Limited; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 42.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp sold 20,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 26,938 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, down from 47,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 18.49 million shares traded or 79.05% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Adds Amazon, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Papua New Guinea LNG mid-term deals to be finalised in H1 2018; 06/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco eyes new petrochemical plant in Texas; 11/04/2018 – @petenajarian is looking at big oil name $XOM for a comeback in his Fast Pitch; 27/04/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Eddie Perkin on Exxon Earnings and Outlook (Video); 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY – THE CONTRACT IS FOR SUPPLY OF NEW W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR; 30/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES HUGE GROWTH FOR GAS DEMAND IN U.S., SAYS BIGGEST GROWTH TO COME FROM CHINA, INDIA AND OTHER ASIAN COUNTRIES AS WELL AS MIDDLE EAST; 17/04/2018 – Colorado Exxon Suit Shows Climate Concerns Not Unique to Coasts; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ghana to favor forecourt operator as Exxon Mobil Partner – Bloomberg

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $43.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Value Etf (IWN) by 170,861 shares to 2.76M shares, valued at $330.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Growth Etf (IJK) by 1,838 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,404 shares, and has risen its stake in Vangurard S&P 500 Etf (VOO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sfe Investment Counsel holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 4,282 shares. Tcw holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 15,164 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams reported 1.81% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Carlson Cap Mngmt has invested 0.18% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mcgowan Group Asset, Texas-based fund reported 13,200 shares. Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 5,340 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx accumulated 42,109 shares. Old Republic reported 1.22M shares stake. 1.46 million are held by Aperio. Ent Fincl Serv reported 33,403 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance reported 61,949 shares. Moreover, West Chester Capital Advsrs has 0.75% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 4,453 shares. Prospector Partners Ltd Com accumulated 8,200 shares. Sather Gru has invested 0.24% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Altavista Wealth invested in 1.68% or 58,531 shares.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 3,997 shares to 116,691 shares, valued at $12.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newell Rubbermaid Inc Com (NYSE:NWL) by 224,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,811 shares, and cut its stake in Bancorpsouth Bk Tupelo Miss.