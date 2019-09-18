Nextera Energy (NEE) Shareholder Huber Capital Management Decreased Its Position; As Owens Ill (OI) Stock Declined, Globeflex Capital LP Decreased Its Position by $468,316

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 74.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 9,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 3,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $656,000, down from 12,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $223.76. About 1.48M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 Adj EPS by 15c, and 2021 Adj EPS by 20c; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY TO FUND $5.1B GULF POWER, FL. CITY BUY WITH DEBT; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest sol; 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Earnings More Than Double in First Quarter; 08/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. FILES FOR $800M FLOATING RATE DEBS; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73; 16/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Resources, Salt River Project Unveil Integrated Solar and Battery Plant

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (OI) by 38.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 27,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% . The institutional investor held 43,292 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $748,000, down from 70,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Owens Ill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $10.19. About 2.02 million shares traded or 13.20% up from the average. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Owens-Illinois Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OI); 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 59C; 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois 1Q Cont Ops EPS 59c; 26/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 25/05/2018 – Owens-Illinois Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – NO SUBSTANTIVE IMPACT ON COMPANY’S ADJUSTED EARNINGS OR CASH TAXES IS EXPECTED IN 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – APPROXIMATELY 250 PEOPLE WILL BE IMPACTED IN ATLANTA PLANT CLOSURE; 16/05/2018 – OWENS ILLINOIS SEES CHARGE ABOUT $40M IN 2Q ON PLANT CLOSING; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – COMPANY IS MAINTAINING ITS ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (Ol) Investors

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94 billion and $841.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Golar Lng Partners Lp (NASDAQ:GMLP) by 435,084 shares to 2.79 million shares, valued at $31.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 397,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 544,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07B for 25.54 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98B and $480.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hospitality Pptys Tr (NYSE:HPT) by 24,818 shares to 32,253 shares, valued at $806,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Par Petroleum Ord (NYSEMKT:PARR) by 20,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,168 shares, and has risen its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 16.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OI’s profit will be $97.99M for 4.04 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Owens-Illinois, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $182,876 activity. The insider HELLMAN PETER S bought $60,766.