Nextera Energy (NEE) Shareholder High Pointe Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $310,730; As Cvs Health (CVS) Valuation Declined, Holder Legacy Private Trust Lowered Position by $527,562

Legacy Private Trust decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust sold 9,954 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 41,035 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, down from 50,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $61.56. About 8.53 million shares traded or 0.32% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.59-Adj EPS $1.64; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 06/03/2018 – CVS Starts Blockbuster Debt Sale to Fund $68 Billion Aetna Deal; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q EPS 98c; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health’s planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna was the largest corporate deal of 2017 at $69 billion; 19/04/2018 – CVS Keeps It Real and Unveils Biggest Beauty Campaign Ever; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Retail/LTC Revenue Rose 5.6% to $20.4B; 14/03/2018 – CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 – Correction to CVS Bond Sale Story on March 6; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Rev $45.69B

High Pointe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 26.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold 1,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 4,470 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $864,000, down from 6,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $219.13. About 1.79 million shares traded or 5.29% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – PRELIMINARY QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $212 MLN VS $198 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 08/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. FILES FOR $800M FLOATING RATE DEBS; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – NOW EXPECTS 12-15 PCT/YR GROWTH IN LIMITED PARTNER DISTRIBUTIONS AS “REASONABLE RANGE OF EXPECTATIONS” THROUGH AT LEAST 2023; 16/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Resources, Salt River Project Unveil Integrated Solar and Battery Plant; 19/04/2018 – FPL unveils largest enclosed electric substation across its system in downtown Miami, continuing collaborative partnership with; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $843.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 22,578 shares to 50,506 shares, valued at $5.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 21,848 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,673 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $105,600 was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800. $506,016 worth of stock was bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 35,000 were accumulated by American Assets Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Moreover, Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 5,629 shares. Cambridge Com has invested 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Broderick Brian C owns 1.23% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 63,672 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs owns 0.06% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 23,247 shares. Staley Cap Advisers Inc has invested 3.25% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Fayerweather Charles holds 1.93% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 23,006 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability reported 0.45% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 38,160 were reported by Pinebridge Invests L P. 33,563 were accumulated by Security National Company. Allstate Corporation reported 0.08% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Gabelli Funds Ltd Company stated it has 670,000 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Company reported 0.13% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Augustine Asset Mngmt holds 7,831 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark Inc holds 0.05% or 26,476 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0.01% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il holds 0.08% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 11,655 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 0.35% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 10,000 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii stated it has 31,886 shares or 2.82% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Rech accumulated 69,179 shares. Shelter Mutual Insurance holds 1.15% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 20,200 shares. Amer Asset Management Inc holds 0.62% or 4,267 shares in its portfolio. Orrstown Ser holds 100 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Omers Administration Corporation owns 472,130 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. Fayez Sarofim Communication stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Ajo LP invested in 46,253 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Johnson Financial has 11,730 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Llc has 0% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 89,079 shares.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06B for 24.79 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93 million and $73.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 8,620 shares to 15,360 shares, valued at $668,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 7,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE).

