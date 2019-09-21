Nextera Energy (NEE) Shareholder Forbes J M & Co Llp Lifted Position by $1.76 Million as Share Price Rose; As Marathon Oil Co. (MRO) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Fruth Investment Management Lifted Its Position

Forbes J M & Co Llp increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 10.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp bought 8,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 93,267 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.11 million, up from 84,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $225.72. About 4.75 million shares traded or 143.12% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BLN TO $1.15 BLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 71% POWER FROM 100%: NRC

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (MRO) by 260.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 42,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The institutional investor held 59,125 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $840,000, up from 16,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Marathon Oil Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.18. About 10.95 million shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 06/03/2018 Gaurdie Banister Joins Russell Reynolds Associates’ Board Of Directors; 20/05/2018 – GROUP OF LIBYAN YOUTH WILL SHUT DOWN OILFIELDS IN MARADA REGION UNLESS DEMANDS FOR BETTER STATE SERVICES ARE MET-STATEMENT; 13/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 20/05/2018 – Libyan youth group will shut oilfields unless demands met-statement; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Net $356M; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Rev $1.73B; 06/03/2018 – Doug Foshee and Lisa Hyland Elected to Marathon Oil Corp Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Marathon CEO Doesn’t Expect Regulatory Issues With Andeavor Deal (Video)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams has invested 0.48% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Citigroup accumulated 932,865 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Llc has invested 0.12% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Carlson Capital Mngmt has 0.12% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 2,465 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc stated it has 27,595 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Benedict Financial owns 6,043 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.37% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). The France-based Tobam has invested 2.71% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Wilkins Counsel holds 0.43% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 6,920 shares. 12,300 are held by Catalyst Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 8,569 shares in its portfolio. Stifel owns 675,791 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Jane Street Grp Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Yhb Investment Advsrs has 32,477 shares. Moreover, Roanoke Asset Corp Ny has 0.55% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 5,905 shares.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NextEra Energy (NEE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NextEra, other stocks bear watching as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The “Inverted Yield Curve” Is Signaling a Recession; These Stocks Could Weather the Storm – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “NextEra Energy announces settlement rate for corporate units issued in August 2016 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MRO shares while 180 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 645.51 million shares or 1.10% more from 638.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited Company has 0.05% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) has 0% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 116 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board holds 106,784 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ftb owns 8,635 shares. Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Llc has 13,000 shares. Chilton Capital Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 35,976 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank owns 511,753 shares. Fincl Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.01% or 13,490 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Corp owns 176,704 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bp Public Limited Com stated it has 83,000 shares. D L Carlson Investment Gp accumulated 12,545 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 2,361 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Old National Comml Bank In has invested 0.01% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Interocean Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO).

Fruth Investment Management, which manages about $276.93M and $249.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 4,937 shares to 18,096 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.