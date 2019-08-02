Nextera Energy (NEE) Shareholder Farmers Trust Co Has Lowered Stake by $922,347 as Stock Price Rose; As Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Market Value Rose, Washington Trust Company Has Raised by $3.38 Million Its Stake

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 65.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 32,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 81,345 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.55 million, up from 49,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $291.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $116.73. About 10.69 million shares traded or 48.03% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – P&G pilots putting its separate ad agencies to work together under one roof; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 09/04/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: P&G’s new dedicated agency will bring together talent from agencies at competing holding companies:…; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards

Farmers Trust Co decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 13.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co sold 4,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 31,829 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.15M, down from 36,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $210.26. About 1.81 million shares traded or 4.58% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 16/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Resources, Salt River Project Unveil Integrated Solar and Battery Plant; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra; 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2021 View To Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.95; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 23.79 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $352.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 1Kraft Heinz Co by 14,986 shares to 76,507 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,929 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Inc holds 48,856 shares. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) owns 6,925 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1,290 shares. Missouri-based Century Companies has invested 0.01% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.34% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Town And Country National Bank & Trust And Comm Dba First Bankers Comm stated it has 1.17% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Wealthquest holds 0.09% or 1,260 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Comml Bank invested 0.29% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 20,050 are held by Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Com. Smith Moore Com holds 4,458 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Lbmc Investment Ltd Com stated it has 1,298 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Omers Administration, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 472,130 shares. Jcic Asset accumulated 0% or 43 shares. Hudock Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 557 shares in its portfolio. Atria Lc reported 2,170 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 922,641 shares stake. 117,875 are owned by Parsons Cap Management Ri. Lincoln Natl Corp holds 0.77% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 179,495 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Liability Oh holds 20,513 shares or 1.35% of its portfolio. Cadence State Bank Na has 153,933 shares for 6.28% of their portfolio. Levin Cap Strategies LP has 0.08% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Neville Rodie And Shaw has 1.08% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 98,094 shares. Glenview Bancorporation Trust Dept has 77,538 shares for 3.44% of their portfolio. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher Company reported 106,960 shares. Summit Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 23,848 shares. Welch & Forbes Llc stated it has 834,045 shares or 2.18% of all its holdings. Auxier Asset Mngmt invested in 31,107 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Barnett Incorporated holds 0.03% or 516 shares. Sfmg Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Diamond Hill Cap Mgmt Inc reported 1.38% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 selling transactions for $253.20 million activity. On Monday, February 4 the insider Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $428,789. Grabowski Mary Theresa had sold 19,049 shares worth $1.81M. Sheppard Valarie L sold 30,000 shares worth $2.93 million. 1.21 million shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON, worth $119.77M on Wednesday, February 13. 22,264 shares were sold by Coombe Gary A, worth $2.20 million. 30,000 shares valued at $2.97 million were sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Cos Inc/The (NYSE:EL) by 5,200 shares to 176,489 shares, valued at $29.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 13,864 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 339,100 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).